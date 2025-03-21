Call of Duty reveals all POIs for Verdansk in Warzone

Call of Duty has officially revealed all the POIs for the returning Verdansk in Warzone. It is no surprise at this point that the fan-favorite map is making a comeback with the Season 3 update, and players are undoubtedly excited at this prospect. While we haven't seen recent pictures of the returning map, we do have a list of all 19 POIs where players will be able to drop to and continue their battle for the last man standing once the map is live.
To learn more about all the POIs that will be on the map, make sure to check out the section below.
All POIs for Verdansk in Warzone (2025)
Given below is the final list of all the POIs (points of interest) for Verdansk in Warzone:
- Military Base
- Dam
- Quarry
- Airport
- TV Station
- Storage Town
- Superstore
- Stadium
- Lumber
- Boneyard
- Train Station
- Hospital
- Downtown
- Farmland
- Promenade
- Park
- Port
- Hills
- Prison
Also read: Call of Duty teases the return of iconic Operator in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 3
These are all the 19 POIs that will be available in Verdansk when the map officially releases with the Warzone Season 3 update.
That said, it is worth noting here that according to a leak by @TheGhostOfHope on X, these POIs may change over time; new ones may be added and some old ones may be removed. Regardless, as it currently stands, the aforementioned are all the 19 POIs the map will be launching with, and they are likely to remain for the entirety of Season 3.
Read more: How COD might explain OG Verdansk being nuked in WZ after its return
That covers everything that you need to know about all the POIs of the returning map in Warzone. Based on them, the returning Verdansk seems to be the OG variant of the map from 2020. As such, it will certainly be fun to see how Call of Duty improves its visuals, making it a more fitting show for 2025.
For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, check out the articles below:
- "Just bland and uncreative" Call of Duty content creator criticizes Black Ops 6 Zombies and community reacts
- Next Black Ops 6 Zombies map is Shattered Veil, here's everything you need to know
- Daily Login Rewards have officially arrived in Black Ops 6 and WZ
- Call of Duty shuts down another cheat provider ahead of Season 3's release
- "It wasn't as exciting": Ex-Treyarch studio co-head reveals why he left the Call of Duty studio