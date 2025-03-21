Call of Duty reveals all POIs for Verdansk in Warzone

Call of Duty has officially revealed all the POIs for the returning Verdansk in Warzone. It is no surprise at this point that the fan-favorite map is making a comeback with the Season 3 update, and players are undoubtedly excited at this prospect. While we haven't seen recent pictures of the returning map, we do have a list of all 19 POIs where players will be able to drop to and continue their battle for the last man standing once the map is live.

To learn more about all the POIs that will be on the map, make sure to check out the section below.

All POIs for Verdansk in Warzone (2025)

Given below is the final list of all the POIs (points of interest) for Verdansk in Warzone:

Military Base

Dam

Quarry

Airport

TV Station

Storage Town

Superstore

Stadium

Lumber

Boneyard

Train Station

Hospital

Downtown

Farmland

Promenade

Park

Port

Hills

Prison

These are all the 19 POIs that will be available in Verdansk when the map officially releases with the Warzone Season 3 update.

That said, it is worth noting here that according to a leak by @TheGhostOfHope on X, these POIs may change over time; new ones may be added and some old ones may be removed. Regardless, as it currently stands, the aforementioned are all the 19 POIs the map will be launching with, and they are likely to remain for the entirety of Season 3.

That covers everything that you need to know about all the POIs of the returning map in Warzone. Based on them, the returning Verdansk seems to be the OG variant of the map from 2020. As such, it will certainly be fun to see how Call of Duty improves its visuals, making it a more fitting show for 2025.

