Call of Duty reveals all POIs for Verdansk in Warzone

By Rishabh Kalita
Modified Mar 21, 2025 19:38 GMT
An Operator looking down at Verdansk in Warzone from a helicopter
Discussing all the POIs for Verdansk in Warzone 2025 (Image via Activision)

Call of Duty has officially revealed all the POIs for the returning Verdansk in Warzone. It is no surprise at this point that the fan-favorite map is making a comeback with the Season 3 update, and players are undoubtedly excited at this prospect. While we haven't seen recent pictures of the returning map, we do have a list of all 19 POIs where players will be able to drop to and continue their battle for the last man standing once the map is live.

Ad

To learn more about all the POIs that will be on the map, make sure to check out the section below.

All POIs for Verdansk in Warzone (2025)

Given below is the final list of all the POIs (points of interest) for Verdansk in Warzone:

  • Military Base
  • Dam
  • Quarry
  • Airport
  • TV Station
  • Storage Town
  • Superstore
  • Stadium
  • Lumber
  • Boneyard
  • Train Station
  • Hospital
  • Downtown
  • Farmland
  • Promenade
  • Park
  • Port
  • Hills
  • Prison

Also read: Call of Duty teases the return of iconic Operator in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 3

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

These are all the 19 POIs that will be available in Verdansk when the map officially releases with the Warzone Season 3 update.

That said, it is worth noting here that according to a leak by @TheGhostOfHope on X, these POIs may change over time; new ones may be added and some old ones may be removed. Regardless, as it currently stands, the aforementioned are all the 19 POIs the map will be launching with, and they are likely to remain for the entirety of Season 3.

Ad

Read more: How COD might explain OG Verdansk being nuked in WZ after its return

That covers everything that you need to know about all the POIs of the returning map in Warzone. Based on them, the returning Verdansk seems to be the OG variant of the map from 2020. As such, it will certainly be fun to see how Call of Duty improves its visuals, making it a more fitting show for 2025.

Ad

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, check out the articles below:

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी