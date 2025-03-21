Daily Login Rewards have officially arrived in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

The Daily Login Rewards have finally been added to Black Ops 6 and Warzone. Starting March 21, 2025, players will receive free in-game rewards for just logging into the games. These include XP tokens and a plethora of items that can be used in both titles. Call of Duty is currently treating these Daily Login Rewards as an event, and this means that they will be available to claim for a limited time only.

Ad

Check out the section below to know more about all the items that are up for grabs for free by logging into the COD games.

All Daily Login Rewards in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, and how to claim them

Given below are all the Daily Login Rewards in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, along with the criteria to unlock them:

Ad

Trending

Double XP Token (Consumable) - Day 1 login

(Consumable) - Day 1 login "Making Enemies" Spray - Day 2 login

- Day 2 login Double Weapon XP Token (Consumable) - Day 3 login

(Consumable) - Day 3 login "Refined Gentleman" Calling Card - Day 4 login

- Day 4 login Double Battle Pass XP Token (Consumable) - Day 5 login

(Consumable) - Day 5 login "Smooth" Sticker - Day 6 login

- Day 6 login "Assassin's Charm" Weapon Charm - Day 7 login

Exploring all Daily Login Rewards in Black Ops 6 and Warzone (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

Also read: Verdansk key art in Warzone revealed, and it's a callback to the OG one

Ad

To claim the items, all you need to do is log in and you will be presented with the Daily Login Rewards page. Simply click on the reward that you just unlocked by logging in and it'll be yours to keep.

Do note that you must log into Warzone or Black Ops 6 on seven separate days to earn them all. That said, to make it easier, Call of Duty has ensured that you do not need to log in on seven consecutive days.

Ad

However, as stated earlier, since COD is treating it like an event, you have limited days to claim the items. All players have until April 2, 2025, to unlock them all i.e., before Season 3 releases. This simply means that as long as you are logging into the games for seven total days till April 2, 2025, you'll be able to claim all the Daily Login Rewards.

Read more: Verdansk's return might bring back mil-sim Operators back into Warzone

Ad

That covers everything that you need to know about getting your hands on all the new free rewards in the two Call of Duty games.

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, check out the articles below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback