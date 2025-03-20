  • home icon
Verdansk key art in Warzone revealed, and it's a callback to the OG one

By Debabrata Naiya
Modified Mar 20, 2025 15:41 GMT
Verdansk key art revealed
Verdansk key art revealed (Image via Activision)

Call of Duty has just revealed the return of Verdansk key art in Warzone. It is no surprise that the fan-favorite map Verdansk is coming back with the Season 3 update on April 3. While fans have been clamoring for more information regarding the map, Call of Duty has just dropped the official key art for Verdansk in Warzone, and it is a callback to the first key art in the game.

Read on to learn more about the Verdansk key art in Warzone.

Call of Duty reveals Verdansk key art in Warzone

Back in 2020, Call of Duty surprised everyone with the release of Warzone, and one of the iconic things during that release was the official key art of Verdansk. After 5 years, Call of Duty is reintroducing Verdansk, and the key art looks very similar to the original one.

In the original one, you could see Ghost standing on a chopper in the middle of the map with the buildings in the background. The latest key art resembles the old one, and despite the current Call of Duty being a Black Ops one, they brought back a Modern Warfare saga character, Ghost, to the frame as well.

The current key art is also a callback to all the iconic characters we've seen in Call of Duty since the release of Warzone. In the latest key art, the characters are also standing on a burning chopper just like the original one, and this surely brings back memories.

On their official X account, Call of Duty has stated,

"We're going home. #VerdanskReturns to Call of Duty: Warzone on April 3"
Needless to say, the return of Verdansk is massive for Call of Duty fans, especially fans who have been playing Warzone for almost five years now. As the game is in a bad state, the return of Verdansk might just be what it needed. That covers everything you needed to know about Verdansk's return key art in Warzone. Check out our other news and guides related to Call of Duty:

