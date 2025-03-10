All confirmed weapons returning with Verdansk in Warzone

Warzone celebrated its 5th anniversary on March 10, 2025, with a major reveal — the official teaser trailer for Verdansk and the return of several iconic weapons. This news is sure to excite original Warzone players who have long awaited the map’s return. The map is set to return with Warzone Season 3, launching on April 3, 2025.

The trailer also confirmed the return of a few fan-favorite weapons. While these had been the subject of speculation, the rumours have now been proven true. This article contains a list of all the confirmed weapons that will arrive with Verdansk’s relaunch in Warzone.

What confirmed weapons are returning with Verdansk in Warzone?

The teaser trailer for Verdansk did not showcase gameplay. Instead, it featured cinematic footage, highlighting key elements such as the stadium and other familiar locations. While the 1 minute 21 seconds-long clip didn’t provide direct gameplay glimpses, it offered enough to excite the community.

Most notably, certain weapons that were previously rumored have now been confirmed through the trailer. Three of these were clearly seen in the teaser:

Kilo 141 (Assault rifle)

HDR (Sniper rifle)

CR-56 AMAX (Assault rifle)

Confirmed weapon sightings in the Call of Duty's new trailer (Image via Activision)

At around the 43-second mark, a scene shows four operators walking, each holding a weapon. The one wearing a boonie hat is seen carrying the Kilo 141. Another one in front appears to be holding the CR-56 AMAX, though it’s not entirely distinguishable. However, the AMAX was also featured in a March 8, 2025, Call of Duty trailer, with Valeria holding it in the thumbnail image.

As for the HDR sniper rifle, it is visible in the March 10, 2025, teaser trailer thumbnail, where Domino, a returning operator, is holding it.

These sightings confirm that the map will feature these three weapons. However, it remains uncertain whether they will all be available at launch or introduced via future updates.

Additionally, there were strong rumors about the Grau 5.56 returning, but as of now, neither the trailers nor official news have confirmed it.

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 is set to launch on April 3, 2025, at 9 am PT.

