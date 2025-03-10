Verdansk release date revealed in Warzone

The Verdansk release date in Call of Duty Warzone is set for April 3, 2025. The fan-favorite map is coming back on Warzone's 5th anniversary. Call of Duty's official X handle revealed this information in a post, officially breaking the news on the most awaited content update. The post also showcased a trailer featuring glimpses from the game.

Ad

We will take a look at the news about the official reveal for the Verdansk release date in Warzone.

Official release date for Warzone Verdansk revealed by Call of Duty

The release date for Verdansk in Warzone has been revealed by Call of Duty. The developers broke the news in a post on X by the official Call of Duty handle. The post featured a teaser for the new map that will be featured in the game on April 3, 2025. It showcased an animated cinematic featuring the return of Verdansk in Warzone.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The cinematic teaser featured nostalgic elements from the original game, including a variety of vehicles, such as ATVs, SUVs, cargo trucks, and helicopters. This suggests that Season 3 will draw inspiration from the original 2019 Verdansk Warzone.

The post also showcased several in-game locations, including the bunker and the original Gulag Showers map, where an operator was seen embracing the point of interest. While the post didn't include actual in-game footage, it's memorable for its celebratory tone, which marked the return of Verdansk and the 5th anniversary of Call of Duty Warzone.

Ad

Also read: Call of Duty is giving away 2,400 CP for free in Warzone and Black Ops 6, here's how to participate

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, check out the articles below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback