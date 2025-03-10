  • home icon
  • Call of Duty News
  • Call of Duty is giving away 2,400 CP for free in Warzone and Black Ops 6, here's how to participate

Call of Duty is giving away 2,400 CP for free in Warzone and Black Ops 6, here's how to participate

By Siddharth Rathi
Modified Mar 10, 2025 11:40 GMT
Call of Duty Warzone 5 year anniversary giveaway event, Call of Duty is giving away 2,400 CP, 2,400 CP for free in Warzone and Black Ops 6
The Call of Duty Warzone 5 year anniversary giveaway event (Image via Activision)

Call of Duty has revealed a giveaway event in which players can win 2,400 CP for free in Warzone and Black Ops 6. Gamers can win the in-game currency by joining a draw hosted by the official Call of Duty UK account on X on March 10, 2025. This giveaway marks the 5th anniversary of CoD Warzone, giving players a chance to receive limited-time rewards.

Ad

This article discusses why Call of Duty is offering 2,400 CP for free in Warzone and Black Ops 6 and how players can go about obtaining it in-game.

Call of Duty offers 2,400 Call of Duty points for free to players in Warzone and Black Ops 6

Call of Duty UK is giving away 2400 Call of Duty points for free in Warzone and Black Ops 6. This giveaway event is organized to celebrate the 5th anniversary of CoD Warzone and was announced in a post from Call of Duty UK's official account on X.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Here's how players can participate in the giveaway:

The rule of the giveaway is simple — gamers just have to mention their favorite Warzone POI in the comments of the X post. Naturally, it is necessary to have an X account to participate. Moreover, players should note that the post does not mention a set duration or end date for the event.

Ad

The winners of the giveaway event will be announced on a specific date, which will be shared on the official Call of Duty UK account. Past events have seen prizes such as a sticker pack and a limited-edition weapon blueprint, but the stakes have been raised this year with a grand prize of 2400 CoD Points.

Also read: All CDL 2025 Major 2 viewership rewards for Black Ops 6 and Warzone and how to get them

Ad

That covers everything that you need to know about the Call of Duty Warzone 5th-anniversary giveaway event.

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, check out the articles below:

Quick Links

Edited by Shraman Mitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी