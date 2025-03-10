Call of Duty is giving away 2,400 CP for free in Warzone and Black Ops 6, here's how to participate

Call of Duty has revealed a giveaway event in which players can win 2,400 CP for free in Warzone and Black Ops 6. Gamers can win the in-game currency by joining a draw hosted by the official Call of Duty UK account on X on March 10, 2025. This giveaway marks the 5th anniversary of CoD Warzone, giving players a chance to receive limited-time rewards.

This article discusses why Call of Duty is offering 2,400 CP for free in Warzone and Black Ops 6 and how players can go about obtaining it in-game.

Call of Duty offers 2,400 Call of Duty points for free to players in Warzone and Black Ops 6

Call of Duty UK is giving away 2400 Call of Duty points for free in Warzone and Black Ops 6. This giveaway event is organized to celebrate the 5th anniversary of CoD Warzone and was announced in a post from Call of Duty UK's official account on X.

Here's how players can participate in the giveaway:

Open your browser and head to the X platform.

Look for the official Call of Duty UK handle .

. Head to the giveaway post .

. Comment your favorite Warzone POI.

The rule of the giveaway is simple — gamers just have to mention their favorite Warzone POI in the comments of the X post. Naturally, it is necessary to have an X account to participate. Moreover, players should note that the post does not mention a set duration or end date for the event.

The winners of the giveaway event will be announced on a specific date, which will be shared on the official Call of Duty UK account. Past events have seen prizes such as a sticker pack and a limited-edition weapon blueprint, but the stakes have been raised this year with a grand prize of 2400 CoD Points.

That covers everything that you need to know about the Call of Duty Warzone 5th-anniversary giveaway event.

