Warzone's Verdansk teaser has reportedly been added to game files and it's coming soon

According to a report by @HeyImAlaix on X, a Verdansk teaser has already been added to Warzone's game files. The report claims that in the recent update that was released on March 4, 2025, Call of Duty secretly added the teaser for the anticipated map. At the moment, we don't know the exact source of the report shared by @HeyImAlaix, but it is likely derived by data mining the game files.

Read on to learn more about the recent teaser report shared by the leaker on X.

Leaker discovers a Verdansk teaser in Warzone's recent update

At the moment, not much is known about the Verdansk teaser in Warzone, although as @HeyImAlaix suggests, it states the map is "Coming Soon." As for when the teasers will be officially released, that hasn't been confirmed by Call of Duty.

However, according to another leaker, @TheGhostOfHope, the teasers should begin rolling out from next week, which also happens to coincide with the battle royale title's fifth anniversary.

For those unaware, Verdansk was reported to arrive with the Season 3 update on March 20, 2025. However, Call of Duty revealed that the update has been delayed to April 3, 2025. This also means the map may be delayed until next month. But the recent leak suggests it might arrive earlier than fans expect it to.

Do note that this article is based on leaks. COD has neither confirmed nor denied any of the information provided here. Hence, it must be taken with a pinch of salt.

Fans who want to catch up on the map's official release date should watch out for Warzone's 5th anniversary, which is on March 10, 2025. Community members are hoping for official intel to drop then and for Call of Duty to announce the final release date for the highly anticipated map in the battle royale title.

