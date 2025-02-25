Activision confirms using AI in Call of Duty

By Bhargav Ghosh
Modified Feb 25, 2025 08:59 GMT
Activision confirms AI usage after months of speculation by fans(Image via Activision)
Activision confirms AI usage after months of speculation (Image via Activision)

Activision has officially confirmed that it is using generative AI tools in the development of Call of Duty, a revelation that has sparked debate among players and industry professionals. While AI-assisted asset creation may improve efficiency, concerns are mounting over the impact on artistic quality and job security for human developers.

The confirmation came quietly through an update on Call of Duty’s Steam page, where Activision acknowledged using AI to generate some in-game assets.

Activision confirms Call of Duty’s use of AI

The news followed months of speculation, with players noticing inconsistencies in artwork that suggested the use of machine-generated elements. One particular example, a holiday-themed loading screen featuring a six-fingered zombie Santa, raised eyebrows and fueled discussion about AI’s growing role in game design.

Activision confirmed AI usage as a part of Steam&#039;s AI generated content disclosure (Image via Steam)
Activision confirmed AI usage as a part of Steam's AI generated content disclosure (Image via Steam)

While Activision has not detailed exactly which assets are AI-generated, the gaming community has pointed to inconsistencies in calling cards, emblems, and promotional artwork as potential examples. The company has also not clarified whether AI is used solely for minor visual elements or if it plays a larger role in developing environments, character models, or even animations.

Additionally, dataminers and players have noticed stylistic anomalies in certain skins and cosmetic bundles, further suggesting AI involvement. Some elements feature distorted textures, unnatural lighting effects, and misplaced design details that differ from traditionally crafted assets.

This has led to speculation that Activision may be experimenting with AI beyond static images, possibly integrating it into procedural design processes.

Edited by Ripunjay Gaba
