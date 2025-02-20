All bundles in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded: Everything we know

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded introduces various new elements, including multiple purchasable bundles that offer players unique battlefield appearances. The highlight is the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) collaboration, featuring themed bundles (for all TMNT members) that are available in CoD's in-game store.

Ad

The new well-designed bundles will surely appeal to TMNT fans. This article covers all TMNT-themed bundles released in Black Ops 6 and Warzone as part of the crossover.

All new bundles in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded explored

A blog post released on February 18, 2025, has revealed almost everything about the Call of Duty x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles event, including details on the then-upcoming themed bundles. The bundles themselves have now been released as well.

Ad

Trending

Here’s a list of all TMNT bundles coming to Black Ops 6 and Warzone:

Tracer Pack: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Leonardo

Tracer Pack: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Donatello

Tracer Pack: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Michelangelo

Tracer Pack: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Raphael

Tracer Pack- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Leonardo

Tracer Pack: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Leonardo bundle (Image via Activision)

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Leonardo Tracer Pack brings the trusty and honorable leader of the TMNT to the battlefield. This bundle includes a themed Operator skin inspired by Leonardo, along with blue tracer weapons and TMNT comic-style effects.

Ad

The price of this bundle is 2400 Call of Duty Points (CP). Here are its contents:

Leonardo Operator

Leonardo’s Katanas Melee Weapon Blueprint

Melee Weapon Blueprint Dicer Krig C Assault Rifle Blueprint (Blue Tracers)

Krig C Assault Rifle Blueprint (Blue Tracers) Scrapper Kompakt 92 SMG Blueprint (Blue Tracers)

Kompakt 92 SMG Blueprint (Blue Tracers) Blade Dance Finishing Move

Finishing Move Containment Weapon Charm

Weapon Charm Balanced Life Emote

Emote Turtle Stance Animated Calling Card

Animated Calling Card Into the Night Large Decal

Large Decal Stoic Leo Animated Emblem

Also Read: What to expect from Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded update

Tracer Pack- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Donatello

Ad

Tracer Pack: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Donatello bundle (Image via Activision)

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Donatello Tracer Pack features a themed Operator skin inspired by Donatello (the smartest one of the TMNT), complete with purple tracer weapons and TMNT Ooze Canister Death FX.

Ad

The price of this bundle is 2400 Call of Duty Points (CP). Here are its contents:

Donatello Operator

Donatello’s Bo Staff Melee Weapon Blueprint

Melee Weapon Blueprint Rampager GPR 91 Assault Rifle Blueprint (Purple Tracers)

GPR 91 Assault Rifle Blueprint (Purple Tracers) Max Damage SVD Sniper Rifle Blueprint (Purple Tracers)

SVD Sniper Rifle Blueprint (Purple Tracers) Bo-Staff Boogie Finishing Move

Finishing Move Primo Ride Weapon Charm

Weapon Charm Parkour Patrol Animated Calling Card

Animated Calling Card Halfshell Weapon Sticker

Weapon Sticker Donatello Rizz Animated Emblem

Tracer Pack- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Michelangelo

Tracer Pack: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Michelangelo bundle (Image via Activision)

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Michelangelo Tracer Pack features a themed Operator inspired by Michelangelo, complete with orange tracer weapons and TMNT Pizza Death FX.

Ad

The price of this bundle is 2400 Call of Duty Points (CP). Here are its contents:

Michelangelo Operator

Michelangelo’s Nunchucks Melee Weapon Blueprint

Melee Weapon Blueprint Chaos Sow AK-74 Assault Rifle Blueprint (Orange Tracers)

AK-74 Assault Rifle Blueprint (Orange Tracers) On Call DM-10 Marksman Rifle Blueprint (Orange Tracers)

DM-10 Marksman Rifle Blueprint (Orange Tracers) Nunchuk Chop Finishing Move

Finishing Move Dished Weapon Charm

Weapon Charm Pizza Party Emote

Emote Swinging Heat Animated Calling Card

Animated Calling Card Home Sweet Home Spray

Spray Mikey Charmin’ Animated Emblem

Also read: Call of Duty announced Recon Squad, and it's not a game

Tracer Pack- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Raphael

Ad

Tracer Pack: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Raphael bundle (Image via Activision)

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Raphael Tracer Pack brings the most aggressive TMNT member into the fight. This bundle features a themed Operator inspired by Raphael, complete with red tracer weapons and TMNT Ninja Star Death FX.

Ad

The price of this bundle is 2400 Call of Duty Points (CP). Here are its contents:

Raphael Operator

Raphael’s Sai Melee Weapon Blueprint

Melee Weapon Blueprint Tank C9 SMG Blueprint (Red Tracers)

C9 SMG Blueprint (Red Tracers) Big Brained GPMG-7 LMG Blueprint (Red Tracers)

GPMG-7 LMG Blueprint (Red Tracers) Quick Skills Finishing Move

Finishing Move Kickin’ It Emote

Emote Crossed Sai Reticle

Reticle Fortress Frag Skin

Frag Skin Ready Raph Animated Calling Card

Animated Calling Card Raph’s Grin Animated Emblem

Also read: Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 2 Reloaded pre-load size on PC (Battle.net)

Check out our other Call of Duty articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback