All bundles in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded: Everything we know

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded introduces various new elements, including multiple purchasable bundles that offer players unique battlefield appearances. The highlight is the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) collaboration, featuring themed bundles (for all TMNT members) that are available in CoD's in-game store.
The new well-designed bundles will surely appeal to TMNT fans. This article covers all TMNT-themed bundles released in Black Ops 6 and Warzone as part of the crossover.
All new bundles in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded explored
A blog post released on February 18, 2025, has revealed almost everything about the Call of Duty x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles event, including details on the then-upcoming themed bundles. The bundles themselves have now been released as well.
Here’s a list of all TMNT bundles coming to Black Ops 6 and Warzone:
- Tracer Pack: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Leonardo
- Tracer Pack: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Donatello
- Tracer Pack: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Michelangelo
- Tracer Pack: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Raphael
Tracer Pack- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Leonardo
The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Leonardo Tracer Pack brings the trusty and honorable leader of the TMNT to the battlefield. This bundle includes a themed Operator skin inspired by Leonardo, along with blue tracer weapons and TMNT comic-style effects.
The price of this bundle is 2400 Call of Duty Points (CP). Here are its contents:
- Leonardo Operator
- Leonardo’s Katanas Melee Weapon Blueprint
- Dicer Krig C Assault Rifle Blueprint (Blue Tracers)
- Scrapper Kompakt 92 SMG Blueprint (Blue Tracers)
- Blade Dance Finishing Move
- Containment Weapon Charm
- Balanced Life Emote
- Turtle Stance Animated Calling Card
- Into the Night Large Decal
- Stoic Leo Animated Emblem
Tracer Pack- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Donatello
The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Donatello Tracer Pack features a themed Operator skin inspired by Donatello (the smartest one of the TMNT), complete with purple tracer weapons and TMNT Ooze Canister Death FX.
The price of this bundle is 2400 Call of Duty Points (CP). Here are its contents:
- Donatello Operator
- Donatello’s Bo Staff Melee Weapon Blueprint
- Rampager GPR 91 Assault Rifle Blueprint (Purple Tracers)
- Max Damage SVD Sniper Rifle Blueprint (Purple Tracers)
- Bo-Staff Boogie Finishing Move
- Primo Ride Weapon Charm
- Parkour Patrol Animated Calling Card
- Halfshell Weapon Sticker
- Donatello Rizz Animated Emblem
Tracer Pack- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Michelangelo
The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Michelangelo Tracer Pack features a themed Operator inspired by Michelangelo, complete with orange tracer weapons and TMNT Pizza Death FX.
The price of this bundle is 2400 Call of Duty Points (CP). Here are its contents:
- Michelangelo Operator
- Michelangelo’s Nunchucks Melee Weapon Blueprint
- Chaos Sow AK-74 Assault Rifle Blueprint (Orange Tracers)
- On Call DM-10 Marksman Rifle Blueprint (Orange Tracers)
- Nunchuk Chop Finishing Move
- Dished Weapon Charm
- Pizza Party Emote
- Swinging Heat Animated Calling Card
- Home Sweet Home Spray
- Mikey Charmin’ Animated Emblem
Tracer Pack- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Raphael
The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Raphael Tracer Pack brings the most aggressive TMNT member into the fight. This bundle features a themed Operator inspired by Raphael, complete with red tracer weapons and TMNT Ninja Star Death FX.
The price of this bundle is 2400 Call of Duty Points (CP). Here are its contents:
- Raphael Operator
- Raphael’s Sai Melee Weapon Blueprint
- Tank C9 SMG Blueprint (Red Tracers)
- Big Brained GPMG-7 LMG Blueprint (Red Tracers)
- Quick Skills Finishing Move
- Kickin’ It Emote
- Crossed Sai Reticle
- Fortress Frag Skin
- Ready Raph Animated Calling Card
- Raph’s Grin Animated Emblem
