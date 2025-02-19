What to expect from Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded update

Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded will go live on Thursday, February 20, 2025, at 9 AM PT. This update will introduce the second wave of content, including new maps, events, modes, and more. It will also bring various gameplay adjustments to enhance balance.

The highlight of this update is the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collaboration, featuring a dedicated TMNT-themed mode and new bundles based on the popular characters.

This article covers all the new content arriving with the Season 2 Reloaded update.

Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded: New maps, TMNT-themed LTM, and more

Black Ops 6 Multiplayer will introduce one new map and one remastered map in Season 2 Reloaded, along with a new TMNT-themed limited-time mode called TMNT Moshpit.

The update will also introduce a new perk and a new Wildcard.

Multiplayer maps

Bullet

The Bullet is a brand-new Strike map available for both 6v6 and 2v2 options. It is a small-sized map set on a high-speed bullet train, where combat takes place inside the moving carriages. The confined space makes navigation intense, with automatic sliding doors revealing enemies in an instant, which adds an extra layer of unpredictability. Players can also climb onto the train’s roof to experience the rushing wind and marvel at the changing landscape.

Grind Ooze

The Grind Ooze is a remastered fan-favorite map from the Black Ops 2 era, now returning to Black Ops 6 as a core 6v6 medium-sized map. Players can battle it out in the outdoor Half Pipe and Cradle or engage in intense indoor fights around the Store and across the skate ramps. The map also features TMNT-themed decals, posters, and artwork scattered throughout the scenery.

TMNT-themed limited-time mode

TMNT Moshpit

The TMNT (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) limited-time mode, TMNT Moshpit, is available in Team Deathmatch, Domination, and Hardpoint. The highlight of this mode is it offers the ability to use special ninja-level skills.

All players have a general ability that lasts for 30 seconds, granting increased health, faster regeneration, enhanced movement speed, extended melee range, Double Jump, and Air Dash. Additionally, a HUD indicator will alert you to enemies outside your view, and taking damage while sprinting toward an enemy won’t slow you down.

Each TMNT character has a unique Scorestreak ability assigned randomly at the start of a match. However, if you purchase a specific TMNT bundle and equip a corresponding TMNT Operator, you will always receive that character’s ability.

Splinter: Vanish in smoke and teleport to a safe location behind enemy lines.

Vanish in smoke and teleport to a safe location behind enemy lines. Leonardo: Gain the Tracker, Ghost, Vigilance, and Cold-Blooded Perks to navigate the map in stealth.

Gain the Tracker, Ghost, Vigilance, and Cold-Blooded Perks to navigate the map in stealth. Donatello: See Operators through walls as well as Equipment, Field Upgrades, and Scorestreaks. Hack enemy Equipment and Field Upgrades.

See Operators through walls as well as Equipment, Field Upgrades, and Scorestreaks. Hack enemy Equipment and Field Upgrades. Michelangelo: Drops a Pizza Box for your team. Players who eat a slice will deal Double Damage for a short time. Replenishes ammo and Equipment.

Drops a Pizza Box for your team. Players who eat a slice will deal Double Damage for a short time. Replenishes ammo and Equipment. Raphael: Unlimited Shuriken.

New Perk

Hunter’s Instinct (Season 02 Reloaded Reward)

Perk Slot: 2

2 Type: Enforcer (Red)

Enforcer (Red) Eliminating an enemy will mark the next closest one. A narrow cone briefly appears on your mini-map after an elimination, showing the general direction of your next nearest foe.

New Wildcard

Flyswatter (Season 02 Reloaded Reward)

Allows a player to replace their Dedicated Melee weapon with a Launcher.

That covers everything there is to know about Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded content.

