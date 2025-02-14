The best TR2 loadout in Black Ops 6 and Warzone can not only help you defeat your enemies with ease but also potentially grab you a few wins. The TR2 is a new Marksman Rifle that was added to the shooter during the Season 2 Shadow Hunt event. It is a semi-auto rifle that can shoot at a fire rate of 400 rpm and is capable of dealing 44 damage per bullet in Black Ops 6.

While it cannot get you one-shot kills in the games, it has a few tricks up its sleeves that make it worth using. What makes the TR2 so revered is its time-to-kill (TTK). In Black Ops 6, the TR2 boasts a TTK of only 300 ms at ranges up to 24 meters. In Warzone, the gun is capable of dealing 60 damage per bullet up to 50 meters, thus attaining a TTK of only 750 ms.

This makes it one of the fastest-killing guns in the games. Needless to say, the rifle has already made it to the meta tier. But it isn't perfect by any means. For instance, its recoil can be a bit difficult to manage in long ranges. On top of that, its muzzle velocity and handling stats aren't the best.

To mitigate these issues, you must equip the right set of attachments. In this guide, we'll take a closer look at the best TR2 loadout in Black Ops 6 and Warzone that will help you get the most out of the weapon.

Best TR2 loadout in Black Ops 6

To build the best TR2 loadout in Black Ops 6, you must equip the attachments that are listed below:

Optic: Kepler Microflex

Kepler Microflex Muzzle: Compensator

Compensator Barrel: Reinforced Barrel

Reinforced Barrel Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip

Ranger Foregrip Magazine: Extended Mag I

Extended Mag I Rear Grip: Commando Grip

Commando Grip Stock: Infiltrator Stock

Infiltrator Stock Fire Mods: Recoil Springs

Do note that to be able to use the best TR2 loadout in Black Ops 6, you must use the Gunfighter Wildcard, which allows you to equip eight attachments over the five slots available by default.

Building the best TR2 loadout in Black Ops 6 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

Below is a brief overview of how these attachments improve the weapon in Black Ops 6:

The Kepler Microflex is a minimalistic optical sight that provides a clear and precise picture of the targets without any obstruction. The iron sights of the gun are not that great, and since BO6 has smaller maps, you don't need to equip a scope with any magnifications.

is a minimalistic optical sight that provides a clear and precise picture of the targets without any obstruction. The iron sights of the gun are not that great, and since BO6 has smaller maps, you don't need to equip a scope with any magnifications. The Compensator reduces vertical recoil, which makes it easier to spam-shoot at your foes.

reduces vertical recoil, which makes it easier to spam-shoot at your foes. The Reinforced Barrel improves the gun's bullet velocity and the damage range. As for the bullet velocity , we see a 25% increment to 825 m/s , and the effective damage range is increased to 27 meters .

improves the gun's bullet velocity and the damage range. As for the , we see a , and the effective damage range is increased to . The Ranger Foregrip improves sprinting speed with the rifle. It also helps reduce horizontal recoil.

improves sprinting speed with the rifle. It also helps reduce horizontal recoil. The Extended Mag I increases the gun's bullet count per magazine from 20 to 30. This allows you to take on multiple targets without having to reload.

increases the gun's bullet count per magazine from 20 to 30. This allows you to take on multiple targets without having to reload. The Commando Grip improves the weapon's ADS speed as well as the sprint-to-fire speed, allowing for aggressive plays.

improves the weapon's ADS speed as well as the sprint-to-fire speed, allowing for aggressive plays. The Infiltrator Stock improves aim-walking speed. This makes it difficult for your enemies to hit you when you are strafing in a gunfight.

improves aim-walking speed. This makes it difficult for your enemies to hit you when you are strafing in a gunfight. Finally, the Recoil Springs reduce both the horizontal recoil and vertical recoil of the firearm.

Best TR2 loadout in Warzone

To set up the best TR2 loadout in Warzone, we recommend using the following attachments:

Optic: Willis 3X

Willis 3X Muzzle: Compensator

Compensator Barrel: Reinforced Barrel

Reinforced Barrel Magazine: Extended Mag II

Extended Mag II Fire Mods: Recoil Springs

We are skipping the Gunfighter Wildcard here and going with five attachments for this build, as you stand to gain more from other Wildcards such as Overkill or Battle Ready.

Building the best TR2 loadout in Warzone (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

Here's a brief overview of how these attachments improve the TR2 in Warzone:

The Willis 3X is one the best optical sights for mid and long-range gunfights. It provides you with 3x magnification levels, which allows you to see your enemies with ease.

is one the best optical sights for mid and long-range gunfights. It provides you with 3x magnification levels, which allows you to see your enemies with ease. The Compensator, as discussed earlier, helps reduce the vertical recoil of the weapon. This will help you spam bullets at your targets.

as discussed earlier, helps reduce the vertical recoil of the weapon. This will help you spam bullets at your targets. The Reinforced Barrel improves the bullet velocity and damage range of the gun. As for the effective damage range, the Reinforced Barrel increases it from 50 to 57 meters . For bullet velocity, we see an increase of 25%, just like in BO6.

improves the bullet velocity and damage range of the gun. As for the effective damage range, the Reinforced Barrel increases it from . For bullet velocity, we see an increase of 25%, just like in BO6. The Extended Mag II increases the bullet count per mag from 20 to 40, essentially doubling it. This allows you to take on multiple targets without having to reload. This is important in the battle royale title, considering enemies will have armor plates equipped (which drastically increases the number of bullets required to knock them out).

increases the bullet count per mag from 20 to 40, essentially doubling it. This allows you to take on multiple targets without having to reload. This is important in the battle royale title, considering enemies will have armor plates equipped (which drastically increases the number of bullets required to knock them out). The Recoil Springs works similarly as in BO6. This attachment reduces both the horizontal and vertical recoil of the weapon, making it more accurate.

That covers everything that you need to know about building the best TR2 loadout in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

