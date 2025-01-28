The TR2 is a new semi-auto Marksman Rifle introduced with the Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 2 update. It is the sixth Marksman rifle to join the title’s arsenal, providing players with more options to choose from. The firearm is capable enough to eliminate unarmored enemies in three-to-four shots within a range of 100 meters. With its fast fire rate, it excels in both long-range and close fights.

This article will guide you on how to unlock TR2 in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

How to access the new TR2 Marksman Rifle in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

To unlock the TR2 rifle in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, you must participate in the Shadow Hunt event and complete all associated challenges. This limited-time event will start on February 13 and conclude on February 20, 2025. Hence, you have only one week to complete it and win seven in-game rewards, including the new Binary Trigger Fire Mod for the Tanto .22 SMG.

The TR2 rifle in Black Ops 6 and Warzone (Image via Activision)

The TR2 is an excellent choice for those who enjoy a fast-paced gameplay in the title’s intense battlefield. The firearm has a magazine capacity of 20 rounds and can be upgraded to Level 39. Most importantly, this weapon also supports a variety of attachments, such as Optics, Muzzles, Barrel, Underbarrels, Magazines, Rear Grips, and many more to further tune and unleash its maximum performance.

In addition to performance enhancements, the gun can be customized with skins, charms, and decals that are available alongside it. The said marksman rifle even features Mastery Badges to showcase your proficiency and statistics with it. However, you will need to wait until February 13 to jump into the event and make the most out of it.

