  • "Needs this going forward": COD content creator praises Pack-A-Punch camo for The Tomb in Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 2

By Pranoy Dey
Modified Jan 25, 2025 19:40 GMT
COD content creator praises Pack-A-Punch camo for the Tomb in B06 Zombies (Image via Activision)

Renowned Call of Duty content creator @FPSpsychoYT recently complimented the new Pack-A-Punch camo for The Tomb in Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 2. This camo is part of the Citadelle map and will be available with the Season 2 update. A recent trailer for Season 2 Zombies provided viewers with glimpses of the camo, leaving the creator impressed:

“Really love the new PaP camo for The Tomb, Black Ops 6 Zombies needs this going forward.”
FPSpsycho complimented Pack-A-Punch camo for The Tomb in Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 2

In the 55-second Season 2 Zombies trailer, the camo is featured predominantly black, adorned with circular designs in violet all over the body, and seen in the hand of Maya — a famous character from Black Ops 6.

Although only a few glimpses were showcased in the video, the camo has become the center of attraction for many. According to FPSpsycho, the Pack-A-Punch camo mostly resembles the one from the Terminus Island map, which had a vibrant neon camouflage on a black body:

“Idk about anyone else, but the Citadelle PaP camos just felt too similar to Terminus.”

In response to a comment on the same X post, he further mentioned that the design of the Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 2 Pack-A-Punch camo reminds him of Afterlife, a DLC camo from Black Ops 2. The latest trailer has also revealed various features and gameplay mechanics that will be included in the upcoming season.

One new addition is the Wonder Weapon, the Staff of Ice, which can be seen in Maya's hand, along with the new Pack-a-Punch camo. Hence, players must wait until January 28, 2025, for the release of Black Ops 6 Season 2 to access such features and cosmetics.

