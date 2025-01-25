Popular Black Ops 6 content creator Expel recently responded to an X post discussing anti-aliasing, a visual setting that affects a game's appearance. Anti-aliasing smooths jagged edges in digital images, giving them a smoother and well-rounded appearance. The content creator argued that games like Modern Warfare 2019 appeared sharper because the visual setting could be turned off manually from the settings menu.

Unfortunately, this is not the case with the latest Call of Duty title — Black Ops 6. Responding to a post by @CallofDutyComms, Expel wrote:

"Side note, turn off anti-aliasing on anything you can. That's what makes the game feel sharper. The fact that it's not possible to turn it off now is probably what makes these newer titles look so bad."

The original post showed a major visual contrast between Black Ops 6 and MW2019. The image from the older title appeared raw and sharp, whereas the one from Black Ops 6 seemed clouded, dense, and smooth.

Responding to the post, @Samantha_SN1 claimed that newer titles such as BO6 are less fun than older iterations of Call of Duty. The user also felt that the art style had changed drastically:

"Omg yes. This is part of why the game is so not fun to play. Feels cartoonish."

Meanwhile, @calmasacow highly favored COD games from Infinity Ward over Treyarch. Though both the developers worked on BO6, titles like MW2019 only had Infinity Ward behind them:

"Treyarch games have always been inferior to IW releases in terms of visual quality. They spend all of their time adding silly shit to the game and making it a cartoony shit show"

Meanwhile, @Sweepty_eu argued that BO6 is visually more fascinating than the previous titles. However, the user also believed that Modern Warfare 2019 had better lighting, making it stand out.

Finally, @JSalak17 insisted that the new 2024 title had better visuals than Modern Warfare 2019. However, they did not delve too deep into the specifics of their take.

Visual improvements in Black Ops 6

BO6 has seen some important visual changes over the months (Image via Activision)

Black Ops 6 has received impressive visual updates since its release on October 25, 2025. The December 6, 2024 patch reduced visual recoil and weapon motion, significantly improving the overall combat experience for all players. Following that update, the screen appears more stable when firing semi-automatic or automatic weapons.

In terms of visuals, BO6 certainly has some interesting highlights — especially the Zombies mode, which features some of the most visually engaging cutscenes and gameplay in general. The art style may be different from previous iterations, but improvements have been made since its release.

