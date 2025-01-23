"Eleven years later, and we have this sh*t?": shotzzy reacts to Black Ops 6 vs Advanced Warfare's firing range in Call of Duty

In a recent X post, @SpawnUpgg shared a 50-second clip of Anthony ‘Shotzzy’ Cuevas-Castro reacting to the firing range in Black Ops 6 compared to that of Advanced Warfare. This clip was originally uploaded to X by Shotzzy on January 16, 2025.

According to him, the 11-year-old Advanced Warfare’s firing range is much better than the latest Black Ops 6. He highlighted various features that are missing from the latest title and was curious:

“How the firing range back then is significantly better…I just don’t understand. Like that just makes no sense to me. I actually can't even wrap my head around it dude. Eleven years later and we have this sh*t?”

Call of Duty World Champion Anthony ‘Shotzzy’ Cuevas-Castro talks about Black Ops 6 vs Advanced Warfare firing range in Call of Duty

In Call of Duty Advanced Warfare, the firing range used to have multiple moving targets for players to practice their aim. After hitting those targets, players could see their stats regarding the accuracy, shots fired, and hits achieved.

In Black Ops 6 the firing range features only three dummies and a moving target to shoot. This makes the title's firing range limited and less featured compared to the previous one.

Additionally, the firing range in Advanced Warfare is much larger compared to the cramped space in Black Ops 6, making movement more difficult for players. For this reason, those who wish to practice their movement skills often get frustrated.

In the same video, as mentioned earlier, shotzzy also talked about the UI and how he feels it has drastically declined with Black Ops 6. He said:

"I just don't understand how like the UI back then- like it makes no sense to me."

In Advanced Warfare players could even hit upper targets, which allowed a wider area for practice to develop perfect reflexes. However, that is missing from Black Ops 6. Many players who responded to @SpawnUpgg's post agreed with Shotzzy, suggesting that developers are focusing more on DLC rather than improving the actual gameplay.

