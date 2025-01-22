Is Blackout worth playing in 2025? The state of Black Ops 4 battle royale explained

Blackout is often hailed as the most unique Call of Duty game for introducing the battle royale concept to the series. Released on October 12, 2018, this game is a part of the Black Ops lineup, and it didn't feature a campaign mode, unlike other CoD titles.

Blackout is a battle royale mode in Call of Duty Black Ops 4, where players jump onto a map with nothing but a wingsuit, and must loot, survive, and fight to achieve victory. The game also featured standard multiplayer modes like Gun Game, Search and Destroy, and Deathmatch, which became a foundation for subsequent CoD games.

This article discusses whether Blackout is worth playing in 2025 or not.

Is Black Ops 4 Blackout worth playing in 2025?

The Blackout mode is a standard drop-and-survive battle royale experience, similar to Warzone but with older specialists and complex mechanics. The BR servers are now dead, which makes it difficult to find matches. Even if gamers do get a lobby, the matches are infested by hackers and griefers, which could ruin the overall experience.

Blackout is priced at a whopping $60 on Battle.Net, where players can buy it and use the client to run the game on their PC. The game takes a hit in the multiplayer department due to empty servers. Gamers who have already purchased a copy can revisit the Zombies mode, but getting a new copy in 2025 is not recommended.

The Zombies mode is the most interesting part of Black Ops 4 Blackout, as it features two storylines — Aether and Chaos. However, BO4 Zombies Mode is often criticized for deviating from the traditional formula that has defined the series.

The perk system was considered underwhelming, with elixirs appearing less effective than gobblegums. The introduction of specialist weapons also detracted from the overall experience. Additionally, the Pack-a-Punch system and map design were panned by fans, who consider them to be among the weakest aspects of Zombies Mode.

