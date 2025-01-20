Warzone's psychedelic color glitch is reportedly back, and it's hard to see

The FPS community is shocked by the reported return of Warzone's psychedelic color glitch. A video clip showcasing the glitch went viral on the official r/Warzone subreddit after a player shared it. The gamer reportedly experienced visual distortion, resulting in a loss of visibility of in-game surroundings.

Reports have surfaced suggesting that Warzone's psychedelic color glitch has made a return. This bug was first seen in older CoD titles like Warzone 1 (2019) and Modern Warfare 2 (2022). It makes the in-game environment appear distorted and color-logged, causing players to lose visibility of their surroundings.

Warzone's psychedelic color glitch is an annoying issue that has allegedly resurfaced in Season 1. According to the gameplay footage by u/BadDadGamer, the glitch is mostly prominent in enclosed infrastructure like rooms and halls. Players should be cautious of glowing windows and closed corners, as these areas may lead to unfair encounters that could result in elimination.

Some reports suggest that Warzone's psychedelic color glitch could stem from GPU issues. The color-fading and glowing textures might be the result of a bad GPU rendering or an outdated driver. The best possible way to check this is to update the driver or use stress tests to check for the same problem in other applications.

There is no official fix for the psychedelic color glitch in Warzone for now, as the developers have yet to acknowledge the issue. To try and resolve the problem (if you encounter it) on your own, we recommend updating your game to the latest version and checking for any client-side issues. Activision's development team is likely working on a fix, and we can only hope that a solution will be rolled out soon.

