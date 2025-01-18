Is Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 worth playing in 2025?

Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 is a highly acclaimed first-person shooter, which is regarded as one of the best in the franchise's history. First released on November 6, 2015, the game's engaging zombie mode and immersive storyline contributed to its enduring popularity. Even after the launch of newer titles like Black Ops 6 years later, Black Ops 3 remains a favorite among many CoD fans.

This article explains whether Black Ops 3 is worth playing in 2025.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Is Black Ops 3 worth playing in 2025?

According to player stats tracker @SteamCharts Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 has an average of 3,000 peak concurrent players on the Steam platform. This shows that the game is still playable. It has a complex yet engaging campaign that can be a treat for new players and a revision for veterans.

Trending

A still from the Black Ops 3 Campaign (Image via Activision)

The title's multiplayer mode is another exciting and competitive aspect of the game; however, it's plagued by cheaters and players who engage in disruptive behavior. Since this might be a turn-off for some gamers, private sessions might be a better way to experience Black Ops 3 multiplayer.

Black Ops 3 offers a great replayable multiplayer experience with its Specialist abilities, making it one of the standout titles of the last decade. Players can expect a solid and engaging PvP experience that will keep them entertained for hours. The base game comes with 12 multiplayer maps, which can be extended to 16 with the DLC packs.

Also read: Is Call of Duty 2025 coming to Nintendo Switch 2? Possibilities explored

Specialists in Black Ops 3 (Image via Activision)

The best part of Black Ops 3 Zombies is, which was also the most playable experience in 2024. It offers impressive gameplay mechanics and unique features, setting it apart from other Zombies experiences. One notable aspect is the presence of exclusive Easter eggs that add depth to the gameplay.

Players can access a total of 14 round-based maps, although some maps are only available through the purchase of paid DLCs.Some maps like Zetsubou are challenging due to their complex setup and time-consuming configuration.

Also read: Call of Duty 2025 leaks: Everything we know

Black Ops 3 Zombie Chronicles (Image via Activision)

The majority of maps are well-received and offer a fun gameplay experience. Revelations, in particular, elicits a strong reaction from players — with some individuals developing a strong affinity for it, while others prefer to avoid it.

The game remains enjoyable in 2025 due to its high replay value, particularly thanks to the ever-popular Zombies mode. This mode offers engaging Easter eggs and a captivating storyline, which was a clear focus for Treyarch. As a result, both casual and hardcore players can continue to enjoy the Black Ops 3 Zombies mode, which has maintained a loyal following over the years.

Also read: Latest Warzone glitch is allowing players to fly across the map

Check out our other Call of Duty articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback