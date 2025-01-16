Latest Warzone glitch is allowing players to fly across the map

A new Warzone glitch involving ladders has created a buzz in the CoD community, as it lets players fly across the map without using a Helicopter or redeploy balloon. Gamers are currently able to exploit this ladder bug to jump across the map and even use it to escape from counters. However, pulling it off in-game might be trickier than you think.

This article examines the new Warzone glitch and how players can take advantage of it in the game.

New Warzone glitch enables players to glide across the map

Gamers have discovered a new glitch in Warzone that enables them to traverse the map without relying on a vehicle or redeploy balloon. It was discovered and shared by popular streamer JoePac (@JoePacTV) in a recent post on X. This bug, involving ladders, allows the operators to reach great distances in the game while being airborne.

Trending

Also read: Call of Duty reportedly didn't fix bug after making a promise in Black Ops 6 Zombies patch notes

Expand Tweet

Here's how you can do it in the game:

Start a match of Black Ops 6 Warzone.

Land on a building.

Position yourself near a ladder.

Pick up a Stim Shot in the tactical equipment slot and lose a single armor plate.

Inject your Stim Shot and use your third plate while approaching the ladder.

As the plate animation completes, climb the ladder to launch yourself into the air.

The aforementioned steps might appear straightforward, but there's a possibility that this Warzone glitch might not work. This could be due to bad timing or if the player is being blocked by enemies.

However, when it works, the new ladder glitch in Warzone can be used in swift evasions and third-party situations if a transport or recon-balloon is not in range. Gamers should keep in mind that this is a visible exploit that can be removed by the developers at any point in the future.

Also read: Black Ops 6 playerbase continues to decrease and it has reached a concerning number

Check out our other Call of Duty articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback