Latest Warzone glitch is allowing players to fly across the map

A new Warzone glitch involving ladders has created a buzz in the CoD community, as it lets players fly across the map without using a Helicopter or redeploy balloon. Gamers are currently able to exploit this ladder bug to jump across the map and even use it to escape from counters. However, pulling it off in-game might be trickier than you think.
This article examines the new Warzone glitch and how players can take advantage of it in the game.
New Warzone glitch enables players to glide across the map
Gamers have discovered a new glitch in Warzone that enables them to traverse the map without relying on a vehicle or redeploy balloon. It was discovered and shared by popular streamer JoePac (@JoePacTV) in a recent post on X. This bug, involving ladders, allows the operators to reach great distances in the game while being airborne.
Also read: Call of Duty reportedly didn't fix bug after making a promise in Black Ops 6 Zombies patch notes
Here's how you can do it in the game:
- Start a match of Black Ops 6 Warzone.
- Land on a building.
- Position yourself near a ladder.
- Pick up a Stim Shot in the tactical equipment slot and lose a single armor plate.
- Inject your Stim Shot and use your third plate while approaching the ladder.
- As the plate animation completes, climb the ladder to launch yourself into the air.
The aforementioned steps might appear straightforward, but there's a possibility that this Warzone glitch might not work. This could be due to bad timing or if the player is being blocked by enemies.
However, when it works, the new ladder glitch in Warzone can be used in swift evasions and third-party situations if a transport or recon-balloon is not in range. Gamers should keep in mind that this is a visible exploit that can be removed by the developers at any point in the future.
Also read: Black Ops 6 playerbase continues to decrease and it has reached a concerning number
Check out our other Call of Duty articles:
- "I feel like I've only got 1 kill" - COD pro struggles after trying mouse and keyboard for the first time in Black Ops 6
- Warzone's Squid Games 2 update has briefly re-enabled live pings in Ranked Play
- How to get all Squid Game 2 Operators in Black Ops 6 and Warzone
- It's always the same thing" COD players are furious with Squid Game 2 operator prices in Warzone and Black Ops 6