New Black Ops 6 Zombies map revealed, and it's similar to Liberty Falls

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Zombies is set to receive a brand new map, The Tomb, which will be released at the start of Season 2 on January 28, 2025. On January 15, 2025, the CoD Blog announced the new map, which will see Weaver, Grey, Carver, and Maya continue their quest for the Sentinel Artifact after the events of Citadelle des Morts (the map released in Season 1: Reloaded).

According to the developers, The Tomb is meant to provide a Zombies experience somewhat similar to Liberty Falls, as the latter is perhaps the most popular map in the game mode.

Black Ops 6 Zombies to get a new Liberty Falls-esque map: The Tomb

New map in BO6 Zombies, The Tomb (Image via Activision)

The Tomb is reportedly an excavation site near Citadelle des Morts, built on the site of an ancient burial ground potentially dating back to 2500 B.C.E. The new map will feature multiple interesting Easter Eggs as well as a reimagined Wonder Weapon that may draw inspiration from a previously shown weapon in the franchise.

As mentioned earlier, the map will provide players with a gameplay experience that may resemble Liberty Falls. According to the official blog:

"We’ve crafted The Tomb to provide an experience similar to Liberty Falls (by far our most-played Zombies map in recent years!), featuring tighter play spaces with a focus on replayability. Just like in Liberty Falls, we’re delivering plenty of side Easter Eggs and even a reimagined Wonder Weapon inspired by our past."

Though The Tomb may draw inspiration from Liberty Falls and other important features from Zombies history, Treyarch has made it clear that every map is original and unique. That said, the developers are set to bring back an iconic SMG from the franchise's history.

Finally, Treyarch will be taking a more evocative approach to the Pack-a-Punch camos with the introduction of The Tomb in Season 2 of Black Ops 6 Zombies.

