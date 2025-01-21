Warzone's old meta SMG reportedly returning in Black Ops 6 Season 2

By Animesh Talukdar
Modified Jan 21, 2025 08:51 GMT
The PPSH-41 may be the new SMG launching in Black Ops 6 Season 2 (Image via Activision)

Black Ops 6 Season 2 is set to introduce a new SMG, as hinted at by the developers in a blog post on January 15, 2025. While the weapon's name remains undisclosed, the post suggests it could be an iconic SMG from past Call of Duty Zombies titles. However, recent rumors suggest the weapon could be the PPSH-41, based on a leaked codename found in the game files.

This article delves into the leaked codename and the reasons why many believe the PPSH-41 could be the new SMG arriving with the Season 2 update.

Note: This article is based on leaked information, and all details should be taken with a pinch of salt until officially confirmed.

Black Ops 6 Season 2 may introduce the PPSH-41 as the new SMG

Popular leaker @HeyImAlaix has revealed the codename for the upcoming SMG as ''t10_sm_p41_perth":

also-read-trending Trending

The inclusion of 'p41' in the codename has led many to speculate that the weapon could be the PPSH-41, an iconic SMG from past Call of Duty titles, particularly popular within the Zombies community.

When the developers first hinted at the addition of an iconic SMG in their blog post, players speculated various options, with the MP-40 emerging as a popular choice. However, some also suspected the PPSH-41 to return. Now, with the codename leak containing 'p41,' speculation has shifted strongly toward the PPSH-41 as the potential new weapon in Black Ops 6 Season 2.

It’s important to note that there has been no official confirmation, and these rumors are purely based on the leaked codename.

Black Ops 6 Season 2's content remains largely undisclosed, but a few details about the Zombies mode have been revealed. A new map, The Tomb, will launch with Season 2, continuing the storyline. It is described as an excavation site with tight spaces ideal for intense zombie encounters.

Additionally, a new Wonder Weapon will be introduced, described in the blog as a 'reimagined Wonder Weapon inspired by our past.' Given its appearance in the Liberty Falls trailer and the map's similar setting, the Wunderwaffe DG-2 is a strong candidate, though this also remains unconfirmed.

Black Ops 6 Season 2 is scheduled to go live on January 28, 2025, at 10 am PT. A full content reveal is expected soon.

