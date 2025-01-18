FaZe Swagg claims running into 21 hackers in 2 hours of Warzone

Popular CoD content creator FaZe Swagg recently responded to an X post claiming that he ran into a whopping 21 hackers while playing Warzone for a short duration of two hours. Lately, cheating has been on the rise in Call of Duty, enraging the CoD community. In fact, another creator, Fifakill, also called the game unplayable due to the sheer number of cheaters plaguing the title recently.

FaZe Swagg's experience is not an isolated one, as many players have been discovering hackers in many of their matches. The post he was responding to also complained about hacks in Warzone.

FaZe Swagg advises player to not get on Warzone after encountering 21 hackers

Twitch streamer @Repullze took to X to express disappointment about two things that seemed to have ruined their weekend — an endangered UFC fight and free hacks in Call of Duty. This post drew the attention of FaZe Swagg who responded with his own experience during a recent stream:

"not even trolling dont get on. 21 hackers under 2 hours"

Encountering hackers in Warzone or Black Ops 6 Multiplayer is not a recent development. According to reports, Warzone had hackers within 24 hours of its release in BO6 in December 2024.

The situation has not seen any improvement in January 2025. Recently, rage hackers have also become an issue in the game. This term describes cheaters who use hacks aggressively or intensely.

It is not clear if FaZe Swagg encountered similar players during his two-hour session. However, facing 21 hackers over multiple games is certainly a concerning and frustrating scenario for anyone.

The issue is so prevalent that his last stream was titled, 'FIGHTING HACKERS WITH CRONUS'. FaZe Swagg is a professional who is well aware of the conditions of the game. Therefore, his stream reflects not only his experiences but the state of the game to a great extent.

