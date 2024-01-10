Within the constantly changing world of Call of Duty: Warzone, the players have recently been facing an all-too-familiar issue: the resurgence of rage hackers. The return of these disruptive elements has stirred up the title's community.

"Rage hackers" typically refer to groups or individuals engaged in hacking activities with an aggressive and intense approach. It generally involves individuals who cheat very blatantly and use features like spinbot, anti-aim, aimbot, no recoil, etc.

Streamer @Symfuhny uploaded a video on X of his player, mid-air and vulnerable, falling victim to an instantaneous demise. The culprit is, of course, a hacker armed with an aim so precise that it only hints at the use of aim assist. Symfuhny captioned the post:

"It’s Verdansk all over again"

The developers have yet to announce anything about the system after the incident; however, the complexity of the issue is not lost on them, and the battle against cheats and hacks is an ongoing one.

Fans react to returning rage hackers in CoD

Players expressed their dissatisfaction with the situation by taking to social media and sharing their feelings through tweets and comments. Many are concerned about how hacking will affect gaming in general and fear that player trust and enjoyment will suffer as a result.

There are questions regarding how effective the anti-cheat measures in place are, and some people want more powerful solutions to guarantee that everyone is playing on an even playing field.

@Icawnic_ captured the frustration within the Warzone community, pointing the finger at the ineffectiveness of the anti-cheat system. He highlighted the plight of legitimate players facing shadow bans while hackers, equipped with spoofers, seem to roam freely.

@redfoxm18 reflected a strong call for a more robust anti-cheat system in Warzone, drawing a parallel with Valorant's kernel-level approach. He emphasized the need for a more intrusive and comprehensive anti-cheat solution, suggesting that a kernel-level system might be the answer to the persistent hacking issues.

@YinFuryFPS expressed a common sentiment within the Warzone community, expressing frustration and disbelief at the perceived ease of hacking in the game. His tweet reflects a sense of disappointment and confusion, echoing the concerns of many players who are puzzled by the challenges posed by hackers in Call of Duty: Warzone.

@TechPalsTalk raised a point about the ongoing hacking issue in Warzone and questioned the silence of big streamers on the matter. He also asserted that hacking never stopped or slowed down, challenging the narrative presented by some streamers who downplay the issue. He reflected a skeptical perspective within the community, calling for greater transparency and accountability among influential figures in the Warzone streaming scene.

@1FarmerDude expressed frustration with the prevalence of cheaters in Warzone, leading the user to choose between purchasing Modern Warfare 3 on PS5 instead of PC. The decision to switch platforms reflects a common sentiment among players who seek refuge from cheaters.