How to pre-load Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer and Zombies on PS5/PS4? Date, size, and more

Modern Warfare 3, after a successful release of their campaign, is now ready to launch the multiplayer and Zombies section of the game. While the campaign mode received mostly negative reviews upon its release, players sit with anticipation as MW3's multiplayer and Zombies are right around the corner. Naturally, all players want to get their hands on the game as early as possible.

With the article below, players will have a definitive guide focused not only on the steps required to pre-load MW3 on PlayStation platforms but also on its release date and time across all regions. Read on to find out more on the subject.

Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer and Zombies pre-load start date and time on PS5/PS4

Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer and Zombies' pre-load will launch on November 8, 2023, at 10 am PT, for all platforms, including PlayStation, PC, and Xbox Series S|X. The corresponding local times of the opening of the pre-load window in different regions of the world are listed below:

Pacific Time (PT): November 8, 2023, at 10 am

November 8, 2023, at 10 am Mountain Time (MT): November 8, 2023, at 11 am

November 8, 2023, at 11 am Central Time (CT): November 8, 2023, at 12 pm

November 8, 2023, at 12 pm Eastern Time (ET): November 8, 2023, at 1 pm

November 8, 2023, at 1 pm Brasília Time (BRT): November 8, 2023, at 2 pm

November 8, 2023, at 2 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): November 8, 2023, at 5 pm

November 8, 2023, at 5 pm Central European Time (CET): November 8, 2023, at 6 pm

November 8, 2023, at 6 pm Eastern European Time (EET): November 8, 2023, at 7 pm

November 8, 2023, at 7 pm Moscow Standard Time (MSK): November 8, 2023, at 8 pm

November 8, 2023, at 8 pm Indian Standard Time (IST): November 8, 2023, at 10:30 pm

November 8, 2023, at 10:30 pm China Standard Time (CST): November 9, 2023, at 1 am

November 9, 2023, at 1 am Japan Standard Time (JST): November 9, 2023, at 2 am

November 9, 2023, at 2 am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): November 9, 2023, at 3 am

November 9, 2023, at 3 am New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): November 9, 2023, at 5 am

Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer and Zombies pre-load size for PS5/PS4

As per official news, the pre-load size for Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer and Zombies will be 108 GB for PS5 and PS4 platforms. However, players must ensure they have free storage anywhere upwards of 200 GB on their console or the external storage device they plan to use to download the game.

The additional accumulation of 100 GB worth of data comes from Call of Duty HQ, which is a pre-requisite before pre-loading the game on either of these platforms. After completing the entire download process for both CoD HQ and Modern Warfare 3, players can naturally use the Call of Duty HQ to clean up any unnecessary files and free some space in their respective consoles.

