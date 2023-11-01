Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer pre-load date and time for all regions

The highly anticipated Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer, planned for release on November 9, 2023, is generating a lot of excitement in the gaming community. Players can expect a thrilling, fresh experience that combines new features with nostalgic favorites like slide cancel and reload cancel.

Adding to the nostalgia,16 original maps from MW2 (2009) will return, accompanied by a wide range of game modes. The developers have deliberately allowed a 24-hour pre-load window to guarantee a seamless start.

In this article, we will discuss the exact pre-load date and time for Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer for all platforms across all regions.

When does Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer pre-load go live?

The Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer pre-load window opens on November 8, 2023, at 10 am PT, for all platforms, including PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. The worldwide pre-load launch is simultaneous, but players should be aware of time zone differences since release times may vary based on their geographic region.

Here are the matching pre-load release dates for players worldwide:

Pacific Time (PT): November 8, 2023, at 10 am

November 8, 2023, at 10 am Mountain Time (MT): November 8, 2023, at 11 am

November 8, 2023, at 11 am Central Time (CT): November 8, 2023, at 12 pm

November 8, 2023, at 12 pm Eastern Time (ET): November 8, 2023, at 1 pm

November 8, 2023, at 1 pm Brasília Time (BRT): November 8, 2023, at 2 pm

November 8, 2023, at 2 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): November 8, 2023, at 5 pm

November 8, 2023, at 5 pm Central European Time (CET): November 8, 2023, at 6 pm

November 8, 2023, at 6 pm Eastern European Time (EET): November 8, 2023, at 7 pm

November 8, 2023, at 7 pm Moscow Standard Time (MSK): November 8, 2023, at 8 pm

November 8, 2023, at 8 pm Indian Standard Time (IST): November 8, 2023, at 10:30 pm

November 8, 2023, at 10:30 pm China Standard Time (CST): November 9, 2023, at 1 am

November 9, 2023, at 1 am Japan Standard Time (JST): November 9, 2023, at 2 am

November 9, 2023, at 2 am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): November 9, 2023, at 3 am

November 9, 2023, at 3 am New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): November 9, 2023, at 5 am

Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer: Maps and modes available on launch

When the MW3 multiplayer is released, gamers can immerse themselves in a diverse set of maps and modes.

Here is a complete list of available maps:

Core Maps

Afghan

Derail

Estate

Favela

Highrise

Invasion

Karachi

Quarry

Rundown

Rust

Scrapyard

Skidrow

Sub Base

Terminal

Underpass

Wasteland

Ground War Maps

Levin Resort

Orlov Military Base

Popov Power

War Mode Map

Operation: Spearhead

Available modes on the launch of Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer

3v3v3 Mode

Cutthroat

6v6 Modes

Team Deathmatch

Domination

Search & Destroy

Kill Confirmed

Free-For-All

Hardpoint

Control

War

Gun Game

32v32 Modes

Ground War

Invasion

The above information is everything players need to know regarding the MW3 multiplayer pre-load release date and time across all regions.

