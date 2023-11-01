Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer pre-load date and time for all regions

The highly anticipated Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer, planned for release on November 9, 2023, is generating a lot of excitement in the gaming community. Players can expect a thrilling, fresh experience that combines new features with nostalgic favorites like slide cancel and reload cancel.
Adding to the nostalgia,16 original maps from MW2 (2009) will return, accompanied by a wide range of game modes. The developers have deliberately allowed a 24-hour pre-load window to guarantee a seamless start.
In this article, we will discuss the exact pre-load date and time for Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer for all platforms across all regions.
When does Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer pre-load go live?
The Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer pre-load window opens on November 8, 2023, at 10 am PT, for all platforms, including PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. The worldwide pre-load launch is simultaneous, but players should be aware of time zone differences since release times may vary based on their geographic region.
Here are the matching pre-load release dates for players worldwide:
- Pacific Time (PT): November 8, 2023, at 10 am
- Mountain Time (MT): November 8, 2023, at 11 am
- Central Time (CT): November 8, 2023, at 12 pm
- Eastern Time (ET): November 8, 2023, at 1 pm
- Brasília Time (BRT): November 8, 2023, at 2 pm
- Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): November 8, 2023, at 5 pm
- Central European Time (CET): November 8, 2023, at 6 pm
- Eastern European Time (EET): November 8, 2023, at 7 pm
- Moscow Standard Time (MSK): November 8, 2023, at 8 pm
- Indian Standard Time (IST): November 8, 2023, at 10:30 pm
- China Standard Time (CST): November 9, 2023, at 1 am
- Japan Standard Time (JST): November 9, 2023, at 2 am
- Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): November 9, 2023, at 3 am
- New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): November 9, 2023, at 5 am
Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer: Maps and modes available on launch
When the MW3 multiplayer is released, gamers can immerse themselves in a diverse set of maps and modes.
Here is a complete list of available maps:
Core Maps
- Afghan
- Derail
- Estate
- Favela
- Highrise
- Invasion
- Karachi
- Quarry
- Rundown
- Rust
- Scrapyard
- Skidrow
- Sub Base
- Terminal
- Underpass
- Wasteland
Ground War Maps
- Levin Resort
- Orlov Military Base
- Popov Power
War Mode Map
- Operation: Spearhead
Available modes on the launch of Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer
3v3v3 Mode
- Cutthroat
6v6 Modes
- Team Deathmatch
- Domination
- Search & Destroy
- Kill Confirmed
- Free-For-All
- Hardpoint
- Control
- War
- Gun Game
32v32 Modes
- Ground War
- Invasion
The above information is everything players need to know regarding the MW3 multiplayer pre-load release date and time across all regions.
