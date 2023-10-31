How to get Modern Warfare 3 campaign early access on all platforms: PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and more

As the countdown to the highly anticipated release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 campaign early access nears its final hours, players worldwide are excitedly awaiting an exclusive one-week head start. This early access will offer players the complete storyline without any exclusion. To leverage this, players must be well-informed on how to access it.

This article aims to provide a detailed guide for players on all platforms, including PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, on how to get early access to the Modern Warfare 3 campaign.

Procedure to get Modern Warfare 3 campaign early access across all platforms

Expand Tweet

Securing early access to the Modern Warfare 3 campaign requires a digital pre-order of the game, which is available in all editions, be it the Standard or Vault.

This benefit extends across all major gaming platforms, such as Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC, which are attainable via their respective digital stores.

That said, gamers should bear in mind that if they pre-ordered a physical copy from any retailer, they will not receive this benefit.

Additionally, the developers have included a 24-hour pre-load window, starting on November 1, 2023, at 10 am PT. Interested players can download and install the game ahead of time, and once the MW3 campaign early access goes live, they can immediately jump into action.

The campaign size for MW3 has been confirmed to be roughly 51 GB for PlayStation users, with other platforms expecting a range between 45 to 51 GB.

Modern Warfare 3 campaign early access date and time for all regions

Expand Tweet

MW3 campaign early access will go live on November 2, 2023, at 10 am PT. The release timings for players throughout the world will differ according to time zones. Here is a list of a few major ones for your convenience:

Pacific Time (PT): November 2, 2023, at 10 am

November 2, 2023, at 10 am Mountain Time (MT): November 2, 2023, at 11 am

November 2, 2023, at 11 am Central Time (CT): November 2, 2023, at 12 pm

November 2, 2023, at 12 pm Eastern Time (ET): November 2, 2023, at 1 pm

November 2, 2023, at 1 pm Brasília Time (BRT): November 2, 2023, at 2 pm

November 2, 2023, at 2 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): November 2, 2023, at 5 pm

November 2, 2023, at 5 pm Central European Time (CET): November 2, 2023, at 6 pm

November 2, 2023, at 6 pm Eastern European Time (EET): November 2, 2023, at 7 pm

November 2, 2023, at 7 pm Moscow Standard Time (MSK): November 2, 2023, at 8 pm

November 2, 2023, at 8 pm Indian Standard Time (IST): November 2, 2023, at 10:30 pm

November 2, 2023, at 10:30 pm China Standard Time (CST): November 3, 2023, at 1 am

November 3, 2023, at 1 am Japan Standard Time (JST): November 3, 2023, at 2 am

November 3, 2023, at 2 am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): November 3, 2023, at 3 am

November 3, 2023, at 3 am New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): November 3, 2023, at 5 am

Modern Warfare 3's official release date is scheduled for November 10, 2023. Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for more news and updates surrounding the game.