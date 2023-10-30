Modern Warfare 3 campaign early access expected pre-load size for all platforms

The highly anticipated Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 campaign early access is just hours away, and gamers will have an extra convenience since the developer added the pre-load option, which enables users to download and install the game ahead of time.

This process assists users to immediately dive into action as soon as the early access goes live. Notably, the information provided by an X user known as PlaystationSize revealed that the campaign will require around 50 GB of storage.

This upcoming title's size is a significant rise compared to its predecessor, Modern Warfare 2, which had a campaign size of around 27 GB. In this article, we will go over the precise storage requirements for the Modern Warfare 3 campaign early access on all gaming platforms.

What is the Modern Warfare 3 campaign early access pre-load size for different platforms?

Players who pre-ordered Modern Warfare 3 digitally will get early access to the campaign beginning November 2, 2023, at 10 a.m. PT. Users will not only benefit from a head start but also from a 24-hour pre-load window.

To guarantee a seamless downloading and installing process, it's essential to be informed of the game's storage requirements, with different platforms having varied download sizes.

The specifics are presently available for the PlayStation 5. According to PlaystationSize, a reliable source, the MW3 Campaign for PlayStation 5 is divided into two packs. Campaign Pack 01 takes up 18.042 GB of storage space, while Campaign Pack 2 takes up 32.942 GB, for a total of 50.984 GB. As a result, gamers are advised to free up at least 51 GB in advance to ensure an uninterrupted gaming experience.

Here are the expected MW3 campaign early access pre-load sizes for other platforms:

PS4: 51 GB

Xbox: 45-51 GB

PC: 45-51 GB

Note: The exact pre-load size for the above platforms will be updated once more information is available.

When does the Modern Warfare 3 campaign early access pre-load go live?

MW3 campaign early access, as mentioned above, will go live on November 2, 2023. However, players can take advantage of the pre-load option, which will be available on November 1 at 10 am PT.

The MW3 campaign is generating excitement since no plot elements have been revealed or leaked. The inclusion of new elements such as Open Combat Mission and the opportunity to interact with iconic MW series characters such as Captain Price, Ghost, Soap, and more add to the excitement. The return of infamous antagonist Vladimir Makarov added an extra layer of intrigue to this release.

Modern Warfare 3's official launch is scheduled for November 10, 2023.