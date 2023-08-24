Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 will introduce a new mission format called Open Combat Missions. The developers have already announced a long list of changes that would arrive alongside the new shooter title, including movement buffs and a new stance. The new gameplay elements should provide the community with different options to complete particular mission objectives.

Modern Warfare 3 will continue the storyline of its prequel and tie up various loose ends from the MW2 campaign. Open Combat Missions is a new step to promote various playstyles and test the player base's ability to adapt to ever-changing situations. The missions will no longer be sequential and change as a result of the player’s action.

This article will highlight the uniqueness of Open Combat Missions in Modern Warfare 3.

Modern Warfare 3 Open Combat Missions for all playstyles

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 will be publicly released on November 10, 2023, and bring a new way to get through the campaign mode. Open Combat Missions are quite unique and unorthodox for the Call of Duty saga. It offers players the choice of completing the objectives on their own terms by employing different strategies.

The new mission format is expected to free the community from story mode do’s and don’ts to create their own winning scenario. The degree of freedom provided to the player base may even mildly mirror playstyles from Warzone 2 and DMZ. It is one of the most significant changes coming to the platform as the developers look to upgrade the combat experience.

Unique elements of Open Combat Missions

Apart from various strategies that can be used to complete objectives, players can also call in air support and other killstreaks. The missions will reportedly feature the option to gather one’s own loadout and engage with the enemy forces. Moreover, players can stash weapons for future use and pick up different loadouts while completing the mission.

The map area will be larger for the community to explore, although there will be limited checkpoints that provide a route to mission completion. Fortunately, the player base can choose to switch gears and move forward with a different plan to complete objectives mid-way through the mission.

More playstyle choices

Call of Duty titles have traditionally followed two basic strategies in almost all campaign modes - stealth and all-out gunfights. However, the new system will allow players to utilize all resources available in the mission area to their advantage, including armored vehicles and water bodies.

The choices being handed to the playerbase means that a single objective can now have various completion paths, limited only to one’s imagination.

Players could utilize stealth halfway to snipe down difficult enemies and create distractions with explosions or knock on the front door with a fully-equipped Assault Rifle. This will also help in creating a more personalized experience for every individual in Modern Warfare 3.

It is important to note that the developers have stated that players will encounter enemy resistance in almost all aspects of the mission. This is done to filter out any routes that would result in the easy completion of the objectives.