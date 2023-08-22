Modern Warfare 3 campaign reveal date and time for all regions

Modern Warfare 3's campaign gameplay reveal date and time have been confirmed, much to the growing excitement that greeted the game's initial multiplayer gameplay trailer. The trailer will be unveiled at the Gamescom Opening Night Live event, marking an iconic moment as players anxiously await definitive information to clarify lingering leaks and rumors. The announcement raises the stakes even higher by providing long-awaited insight surrounding the title's campaign.

Furthermore, the return of the infamous Makarov as the main antagonist has heightened interest. Even a tiny glimpse of the campaign trailer will dramatically impact the community. The article tries to avoid misunderstanding by providing specific timings of the event's start times across several regions. As a result, players globally will benefit from complete information to stay informed and avoid confusion.

Modern Warfare 3 Campaign reveal: Dates and times across different regions

On August 17, the MW3 multiplayer gameplay was revealed within Warzone via the Shadow Siege event. Now, Call of Duty has unveiled the platform for the game's campaign launch trailer. Gamescom, a worldwide recognized gaming industry conference, notably its Opening Night, provides a platform for displaying varied trailers from the gaming industry, and the campaign trailer for Modern Warfare 3 will be prominently shown in this prestigious event.

The following are the exact dates and times for the commencement of the Opening Night Live event in many different locations across the world:

August 22, 2023, 11 am PT (US West Coast).

August 22, 2023, 1 pm CT (Illinois).

August 22, 2023, 2 pm ET (US East Coast).

August 22, 2023, 7 pm GMT (UK).

August 22, 2023, 8 pm CEST (Central Europe).

August 22, 2023, 9 pm MSK (Moscow).

August 22, 2023, 11:30 pm IST (India).

August 23, 2023, 2 am CST (China).

August 23, 2023, 3 am JST (Japan).

August 23, 2023, 4 am AEST (Australia).

August 23, 2023, 6 am NZST (New Zealand).

It is recommended that gamers tune in from the start of the event, as the timing of the MW3 campaign trailer remains unknown. The event promises to be a compelling experience, with renowned host Geoff Keighley making the time commitment worthwhile.

Where to watch the Modern Warfare 3 campaign reveal trailer?

Viewers are encouraged to catch the Gamescom Opening Night event to watch the MW3 campaign reveal trailer. Geoff Keighley has officially stated via his X handle that the event will be streamed live and accessible via the Gamescom website: http://openingnightlive.com.

The details above provide all the necessary information for gamers on the Modern Warfare 3 campaign reveal trailer's timing, date, and platform. Tune into Sportskeeda for more such news, updates, and in-depth insights surrounding the game.