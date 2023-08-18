Modern Warfare 3 campaign gameplay reveal: Date, where to watch, and more

Modern Warfare 3 had a successful gameplay reveal event on August 17, 2023, and it has now been officially revealed that the title will have a worldwide campaign gameplay reveal during Gamescom Opening Night Live. The impending reveal is expected to heighten fan enthusiasm and build anticipation. The title may live up to the community's expectations, perhaps earning its spot as one of the best Call of Duty titles.

Gamescom, the world's leading meeting for computer and video games, is the worldwide summit in this industry, and it is Europe's most comprehensive business platform for the gaming industry.

This detailed article will provide a comprehensive overview of the upcoming MW3 campaign gameplay reveal. Readers will learn when the reveal event will be live and where they can watch it so that they are well prepared.

The Modern Warfare 3 campaign gameplay reveal date has been announced

The acclaimed Gamescom host, Geoff Keighley, stated via his X handle that audiences can expect a worldwide gameplay debut of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 on Tuesday during the highly anticipated Gamescom Opening Night Live event. The event will be live on August 22, 2023, at 11 am PT / 2 pm ET / 8 pm CET / 7 pm BST.

His exact post stated,

Tuesday, see the world gameplay premiere of @CallofDuty Modern Warfare III during @gamescom Opening Night Live. #MW3

This upcoming event's opening night will offer a wide range of content across the expansive gaming realm, with the focus being on Modern Warfare 3's campaign gameplay. Call of Duty enthusiasts are urged to participate from the beginning of the event to capture every element of the event without missing out on key details.

Where to watch Modern Warfare 3 campaign gameplay reveal?

To watch Modern Warfare 3 campaign gameplay, you must tune into the Gamerscom Opening Night Live event. According to Geoff Keighley, the event will be broadcasted live on Tuesday at different time zones, and the live stream can be accessed at the website http://openingnightlive.com.

Follow the exact steps to watch the event live:

Open any browser

Search http://openingnightlive.com

Create an account, and you will be able to watch the event.

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023 aims to be an outstanding show, with intriguing gameplay and trailer reveal, informative talks with prominent creators and developers, a first look at Gamescom 2023 events, and a variety of other offers. It is essential for participants to tune in from the beginning to make the most of every moment since this event is certain to provide significant value.