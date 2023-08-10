Call of Duty: MW2 to Modern Warfare 3 carry-forward details - Weapons, Operators, cosmetics, and more

Players of Modern Warfare 2, or MW2, had no idea whether this game's content was going to carry over to Modern Warfare 3. Thankfully, Call of Duty developers addressed this recently. Players can now rejoice as almost all of Modern Warfare 2's current content will be transferred to Modern Warfare 3. That said, certain components of the 2022 title may be unavailable in MW3 owing to variances in gameplay.

The term "carry forward" in this context refers to the content available in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 being made available in Modern Warfare 3. This article will offer a deeper look at certain things available in MW2 that will present themselves in the upcoming title. This includes weapons, Operators, cosmetics, and more.

Carry-forward content from MW2 to Modern Warfare 3

The developers have confirmed that almost all content will be carried over to MW3. A detailed summary of everything being carried forward is provided below.

Weapons in MW2 and their Blueprints will be in Modern Warfare 3

All MW2 weapons will be featured in Modern Warfare 3. However, each gun's unlock challenge must be accomplished before it can be used in MW3. Blueprints will carry over as well, and select Modern Warfare 2 Blueprints bought through Store Bundles will be available for purchase in the upcoming title.

Some base MW2 weapons that were only available for a brief time during its Seasons will be unavailable to MW3 owners until their relevant Weapon Unlock Challenges have been completed.

If one hasn't played Modern Warfare 2. all its current guns will be accessible in the upcoming title after completing the relevant weapon challenges in Modern Warfare 3 as well.

Furthermore, all attachments and weapon camos will be carried over to MW3, and you will also be able to level up Modern Warfare 2 weapons in both titles.

Will MW2 Operators be in Modern Warfare 3?

Call of Duty @CallofDuty All Operators, Blueprints, Calling Cards and cosmetics (earned and purchased)

All Weapon Camos (with exception of Limited-Time Event Camos not earned at time of event)

Shared Weapon progression across both titles All Operators, Blueprints, Calling Cards and cosmetics (earned and purchased)All Weapon Camos (with exception of Limited-Time Event Camos not earned at time of event)Shared Weapon progression across both titles pic.twitter.com/kwgAiM7Zk5

Modern Warfare 3 will retain all unlocked Operators and Operator skins from Modern Warfare 2. This practically means that every character unlocked, acquired through a challenge, or purchased in the latter will be available in MW3. Players who do not own the 2022 title will not be able to use the Base Operators from that game in the upcoming one.

Furthermore, if timed-exclusive Modern Warfare 2 Operators and/or skins have not been unlocked or purchased, they will not be available in MW3. This is mostly applicable to Battle Pass units and skins, as well as BlackCell characters and cosmetics.

Will every cosmetic from MW2 carry forward to MW3?

Every Weapon Charm — including Weapon Mastery Charms, Weapon Stickers including Decals, Emblems, and Loading Screens — will be carried over to MW3.

However, some vehicle skins and Wartracks will not be available in the upcoming game.

The above information covers every important detail regarding content in MW2 being carried over to MW3.