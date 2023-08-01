In MW 2 and Warzone 2, the BlackCell Battle Pass will return for a third time as part of the Season 5 update scheduled to be released on August 2, 2023. For those interested, this premium Battle Pass is highly worthwhile since it delivers exclusive rewards. Developers claim it offers an extraordinary value of more than 7,000 COD Points. However, players must spend three times as much money as they would for the standard Battle Pass to get the unique BlackCell BP.

The article will examine the benefits of the BlackCell Battle Pass in detail so that readers can appreciate its value and understand why it is so pricey. The majority of the material has been revealed, and everything that is known is addressed below.

What is the price of the BlackCell Battle Pass in Warzone 2 and MW 2 Season 5?

The BlackCell Battle Pass, which was first offered during Season 3, is a fresh choice for players seeking most of the seasonal content offered by MW 2 and Warzone 2. It features exclusive rewards in addition to the standard Battle Pass benefits. The BlackCell BP is a tempting option for those wishing to upgrade their in-game experience with a touch of elegance thanks to its alluring black and gold color scheme.

The BlackCell BP costs $29.99 or the equivalent value in your currency, depending on your location. You can buy it from the Call of Duty store or platform-specific stores like Battle.net, Steam, PlayStation, and Microsoft Store.

What will be included in the BlackCell Battle Pass in Warzone 2 and MW 2 Season 5?

Additional BlackCell-only Battle Pass content:

Operator Skins

Tracer Weapon Blueprints

Vehicle Skins

Dog Companion

The BlackCell BP is a premium package that features a range of high-quality items. The standout feature of this Battle Pass is the introduction of a new Operator called Arthur, who comes with a loyal dog companion and is immediately accessible upon purchase. Additionally, players can look forward to obtaining impressive operator skins, pro-tuned weapon blueprints, and other exciting rewards.

Furthermore, it will allow you to access all the contents of the Standard Battle Pass and 20 Tier skips (25 for PlayStation users). The complete breakdown of the content is listed below:

New BlackCell Operator named Arthur.

Arthur's companion dog Merlin.

1,100 COD Points instantly.

Virtual Announcer Battle Assistant “ Gwen .”

.” Pro-Tuned Weapon Blueprint, Finishing Move, custom Parachute, and custom Contrails.

Additional BlackCell-only Battle Pass content: eight BlackCell Alt Operator Skins, six BlackCell Tracer Weapon Blueprints, and two Vehicle Skins.

Specific BlackCell Blueprint variants marked in-game as having Tracer Rounds should expect black and gold flourishes and other effects for these armaments.

New talking Gun Screen and a new dog Finishing Move.

Call of Duty 2023 in-game Reveal Event

New Faction Showdown Event

Two 6v6 and Two Gunfight MP maps at launch

It's a Showdown. Everything you need to know about Season 05 of Call of Duty #Warzone and #MWII

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and MW 2 Season 5 are scheduled to go live on August 2, 2023, and will be available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.