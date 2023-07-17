PlayStation's Call of Duty deal length with Microsoft revealed

The drama over Call of Duty's future on PlayStation seems to have finally reached its conclusion. Microsoft and Sony have seemingly settled on a deal that allows this popular FPS title to stay on the PS ecosystem for a period of 10 years. This comes after months of back-and-forth between the two companies over Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

The move to acquire the video game giant was initially disapproved by Sony, and CEO Jim Ryan had indicated that he was hoping regulators would block the merger and publicly called the move "anti-competitive."

However, it appears that the two parties have reached a consensus after Xbox CEO Phil Spencer confirmed that PlayStation and Microsoft had signed a "binding agreement" that aims to keep Call of Duty games available on PS consoles, notwithstanding Microsft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

"After everything...": Microsoft's deal with Sony to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation confirmed for 10 years

Phil Spencer @XboxP3 We are pleased to announce that Microsoft and @PlayStation have signed a binding agreement to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation following the acquisition of Activision Blizzard. We look forward to a future where players globally have more choice to play their favorite games.

While Phil announced the deal between Microsoft and PlayStation, there was no information about how long it would last. The uncertainty regarding Call of Duty's future was always one of the main issues that were raised by Sony in case the merger involving Activision Blizzard and Microsoft went through. People wondered if COD would become a Windows and Xbox exclusive.

People were waiting to see how the acquisition would play out and what happened to Call of Duty. However, not many are impressed with the outcome; many pointed out that a ten-year deal had been put on the table months ago.

I'm looking forward to still being on this beat in 2033 and covering the next round of Nintendo, Nvidia and Sony contract negotiations for CoD) Sony has confirmed with me/Axios that PlayStation's Call of Duty deal with Microsoft (pending Activision purchase) is for 10 yearsI'm looking forward to still being on this beat in 2033 and covering the next round of Nintendo, Nvidia and Sony contract negotiations for CoD) twitter.com/XboxP3/status/… After "Everything" Sony's Deal with Microsoft for Call Of Duty is still back at 10 Years. Even Brad Smith offered Sony the 10 Year Agreement before any of this had started 🤦 twitter.com/stephentotilo/…

As per press sources, the ten-year deal to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation was confirmed by official spokespeople representing Sony. This contract is almost identical to Microsoft's deals with other platforms, namely Nintendo, allowing the latter's games to stay on Xbox for the same period.

With FTC losing its case against Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the merger is expected to go on as planned. Sony will have to live with the decade-long contract as it stands.