Microsoft and Sony's latest deal will keep Call of Duty on PlayStation

Microsoft and Sony have formally signed a "binding agreement" that ensures the continuance of Call of Duty on PlayStation even after the acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Phil Spencer, the CEO of Microsoft Gaming, announced the information via his official Twitter account. The contract represents Sony's acceptance of the arrangement, with Spencer remarking that it will contribute to the worldwide accessibility of the FPS series across numerous platforms. This will giving players more options for enjoying their favorite titles.

The legal battle between the Microsoft and Activision deal is far from done as UK's CMA poses as a barrier by delaying permission for the impending acquisition. However, both sides have mutually decided to temporarily pause the legal battle and participate in negotiations to find an acceptable solution. The article that follows will look into the Sony and Microsoft deal in light of the latest acquisition status.

Call of Duty will stay on PlayStation as Microsoft and Sony come to an agreement

Tech giant Microsoft offered a 10-year Call of Duty deal to Sony in December 2022. The latter opposed the agreement for fear that Microsoft would make the franchise exclusive to Xbox, thereby undercutting the PlayStation version. As a result, the acquisition agreement between Microsoft and Activision encountered several roadblocks.

Brad Smith @BradSmi Phil Spencer @XboxP3 We are pleased to announce that Microsoft and @PlayStation have signed a binding agreement to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation following the acquisition of Activision Blizzard. We look forward to a future where players globally have more choice to play their favorite games. From Day One of this acquisition, we’ve been committed to addressing the concerns of regulators, platform and game developers, and consumers. Even after we cross the finish line for this deal’s approval, we will remain focused on ensuring that Call of Duty remains available on… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

After 18 months of struggle and various legal battles, the deal has been approved in almost every country, with a recent victory against the FTC strengthening its chances even more. At the moment, all eyes are on the UK regulatory authority that blocked the acquisition earlier this year.

Microsoft indicated that it will ask the CMA to halt the court case and negotiate an agreement that is acceptable to the authorities, and the body has agreed.

While the parameters and length of the contractual deal to keep Call of Duty on the PlayStation are unknown, it is speculated that this contract may last 10 years like the Nintendo collaboration.

Microsoft is acquiring Activision for a staggering $68.7 billion, making it the biggest purchase in gaming history. If the transaction goes through, Microsoft will reach unprecedented heights in the business.