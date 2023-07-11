Microsoft wins against FTC on Activision Blizzard acquisition, what's next for the $68,700,000,000 merger?

Microsoft has finally won the case against US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and has acquired Activision Blizzard for a whopping $69 billion. While there have been quite a few roadblocks in the way of the merger, against all odds, Microsoft has finally prevailed. Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard was previously halted on its tracks by FTC.

The billion-dollar acquisition has made headlines as one of history's biggest and most expensive gaming-related mergers between two monolithic corporations. Microsoft isn't a stranger to investing millions in acquiring publications, with the previous big venture being the acquisition of Zenimax and Bethesda.

However, nothing compares to the sheer scale and cost of the Activision Blizzard acquisition, that not only gives Microsoft full rights to one of the biggest FPS franchises out there but also one of the biggest mobile game I.P.s.

Microsoft wins against FTC and acquires Activision Blizzard for $69 billion

The US Federal Trade Commission previously tried to halt Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard on the grounds of the company getting an unfair competitive edge in cloud gaming. However, Microsoft has finally won the case against FTC and completed the merger with Blizzard, which not only gives them access to Call of Duty but also King and their mobile game catalog.

Microsoft has reportedly stated that its primary reason for acquiring Blizzard is to enrich its mobile games division. The publishing giant and console manufacturer has repeatedly stated that they do not intend to make the FPS franchise, Call of Duty, a first-party exclusive.

The FTC spokesperson, Douglas Farrar, stated:

"We are disappointed in this outcome given the clear threat this merger poses to open competition in cloud gaming, subscription services, and consoles. In the coming days we’ll be announcing our next step to continue our fight to preserve competition and protect consumers."

The ruling allows Microsoft to close the acquisition deal before the July 18, 2023 deadline. While it's currently unclear what the publishing giant has in store for the newly acquired studio, it sure is a monumental step in Microsoft's history.

