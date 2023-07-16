Will Call of Duty be on PlayStation? Here is what Sony's latest deal with Activision says

Any uncertainties over Call of Duty’s immediate future on PlayStation can now be put to rest following the latest news from official sources. Sony’s console and Xbox have agreed on a deal that ensures the military-themed FPS will continue on PS consoles now and in the future. Phil Spencer tweeted the information from his official Twitter account, which will be music to the ears of PS4 and PS5 players.

Many debates and discussions have taken place over the fate of Call of Duty ever since Xbox announced its decision to acquire Activision Blizzard. Several PlayStation users were concerned about what the acquisition would mean for them. The takeover deal, announced in January 2022, seems to be in its closing stages following Microsoft’s win over the FTC. The fresh news of a new deal will certainly be helping Xbox’s cause even more in countries like UK and Canada.

Disclaimer: The exact details of the deal are still hidden. This article will be updated when there's more information from official sources.

How long will Call of Duty be available on PlayStation?

Phil Spencer @XboxP3 We are pleased to announce that Microsoft and @PlayStation have signed a binding agreement to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation following the acquisition of Activision Blizzard. We look forward to a future where players globally have more choice to play their favorite games.

The answer to this question is up for speculation as of now. Both Phil Spencer and Brad Smith, Vice Chair and President of Microsoft, respectively, did not inform the exact terms of the deals. On the one hand, the deal could be for perpetuity - as long as Xbox remains in charge of Activision Blizzard, their terms with PlayStation will remain the same.

Another possible scenario could be similar to the Xbox and Nintendo deal. As per that deal, Nintendo Switch will have access to current and future Call of Duty releases for ten years. It will certainly be interesting if this is true with the PlayStation deal.

After all, Jim Ryan refused to accept a deal of a similar period back in December 2022. However, many developments have occurred since then, most of which have been in Microsoft’s favor.

However, the deal benefits Xbox as Call of Duty games are heavily live-service-based. It makes plenty of sense financially to make the games available to as large an audience as possible. It’s perhaps the same reason Destiny 2 is available on PC and Xbox, despite Bungie now being under Sony’s gaming division.

How does the deal benefit Xbox?

The acquisition of Activision Blizzard is not yet complete, with the CMA in the UK being a tough hurdle. With tonight’s decision, Call of Duty will not become a console exclusive for the foreseeable future. This decision challenges the claims about Xbox's deal with Activision Blizzard leading to a possible monopoly.

AR12GAMING @AR12Gaming BREAKING: The FTC has lost its court case in the Microsoft takeover of Activision Blizzard King - meaning Xbox can now buy the publisher as intended



The UK's CMA is still yet to give a final verdict, so it remains to be seen what the deal will look like for British gamers

Moreover, Activision Blizzard can garner more profits, thanks to the huge player base on PlayStation. It also protects consumers, who won’t have to buy a new console to play their favorite shooter.

It remains to be seen how this deal could impact the reach and success of all the upcoming projects of the franchise.