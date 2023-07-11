Sony could be looking to add Roblox on PlayStation consoles

Sony could be looking to bring Roblox onto PlayStation consoles. Although there isn't any confirmation yet, Jim Ryan has expressed his desire to see this deal go through. Moreover, since Microsoft just won the preliminary injunction against the FTC (Federal Trade Commission) in the Activision Blizzard acquisition, Sony might be taking steps to regain a foothold.

For context, Roblox is a popular game available on Xbox, PC, and mobile devices. Despite strict policies, Sony is opening up to the idea of having the game on PlayStation devices.

When will Roblox make it to the PlayStation consoles?

While Sony did express its desire to make the game available on PlayStation consoles, there hasn't been any development in that regard. Back in 2022, during an investor's meeting, Jim Ryan noted that Roblox wasn't available on their consoles keeping in mind the aspect of child safety.

However, their stance has changed over the past few months, and based on a report published by Axios, Sony is more open to the idea of including the game on their consoles. Here's what Jim Ryan had to say:

“Historically, because of the large number of children that play on the PlayStation, we have been very careful with regards to opening them up to anything that could potentially exploit them.”

He further added they had been conservative for far too long and thus were reviewing their policies. Back in 2022, there was a job listing on Roblox for a PlayStation engineer, but there hasn't been any movement in this sphere ever since. To make matters more interesting, Roblox has just implemented an age verification system in their game. This implementation may alleviate some of Sony's child safety concerns so far.

Roblox @Roblox We're excited to announce that experiences for people 17 and over are now live on Roblox for all platforms except for iOS. If you are 17 and over, you can verify your age to start engaging today. Learn more: blog.roblox.com/2023/06/introd… We're excited to announce that experiences for people 17 and over are now live on Roblox for all platforms except for iOS. If you are 17 and over, you can verify your age to start engaging today. Learn more: blog.roblox.com/2023/06/introd….

It's hard to state if Sony will make an aggressive push toward Roblox, keeping in mind the recent events. To put things into perspective, the game can be a potential cash cow because they have some really high earnings. In the first quarter of 2023, the game earned around $625 million, a very high amount. Notably, microtransactions are also present within it.

As of now, Sony's consoles and Nintendo Switch are the only two devices not to have access to the game. While Nintendo hasn't explicitly mentioned they want to feature the game on the Switch, it will be interesting to see how Sony reacts to this situation in the near future.

