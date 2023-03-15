Sony PlayStation 5 Pro reportedly under production, console expected to launch in 2024

Various reports about the Sony PlayStation 5 Pro have been circulating recently, taking the internet by storm. While some consider the update a hoax, there is excitement about the next-generation console upgrade.
While the PlayStation 5 is already capable of running the latest-gen games, the PlayStation Pro's release several years ago indicates that it has become obsolete with time.
The majority of games are still supported to run on the PlayStation 4 and its Pro variant, leaving some gamers who bought those consoles attached to the said consoles. As reports suggest, upgrading to the upcoming next-gen console is worth waiting longer.
This article will discuss speculations and other reports about the Sony PlayStation 5 Pro.
PlayStation 5 Pro expected to feature significant upgrade over its sibling
1) Release date
Although Sony has not released any information about the upcoming console, it has been reported that the PlayStation 5 Pro will be released in late 2024. While the future PS6 will likely not be released until 2028, it would be ideal for the company to release the PS5 Pro after a quarter of its last-gen lifespan.
2) Performance
The PlayStation 5 Pro is expected to enhance its already powerful performance to provide 4K 60fps and running titles at 8K resolution in the PS5. However, since not every game supports the promised resolution, players must decide between the resolution and frame rate in those titles. The upcoming console can be expected to mitigate the choice and provide a mixture between the two.
3) Pricing
The price has not yet been confirmed, but if Sony follows the same pricing scheme with the release of the PS4 Pro, it can be expected that the PS5 Pro will be priced somewhere around the price of the Disc version of the PS5, which is $499.
Sony has yet to confirm whether the PS5 Pro will feature a disc version or will only be available in the digital version. It is also unclear whether the compact version will be featured in an entirely new model like the PS4 Slim.
