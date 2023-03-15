Sony PlayStation 5 Pro reportedly under production, console expected to launch in 2024

Various reports about the Sony PlayStation 5 Pro have been circulating recently, taking the internet by storm. While some consider the update a hoax, there is excitement about the next-generation console upgrade.

While the PlayStation 5 is already capable of running the latest-gen games, the PlayStation Pro's release several years ago indicates that it has become obsolete with time.

The majority of games are still supported to run on the PlayStation 4 and its Pro variant, leaving some gamers who bought those consoles attached to the said consoles. As reports suggest, upgrading to the upcoming next-gen console is worth waiting longer.

This article will discuss speculations and other reports about the Sony PlayStation 5 Pro.

PlayStation 5 Pro expected to feature significant upgrade over its sibling

1) Release date

Chito Gaming Going To #PAXEAST @ChitoGaminYT News : PS5 pro is in development & is expected to release late 2024 News : PS5 pro is in development & is expected to release late 2024 https://t.co/OoKBZzeAh4

Although Sony has not released any information about the upcoming console, it has been reported that the PlayStation 5 Pro will be released in late 2024. While the future PS6 will likely not be released until 2028, it would be ideal for the company to release the PS5 Pro after a quarter of its last-gen lifespan.

2) Performance

Gamingnews @Onion00048 Sony Interactive Entertainment has filed a new patent that suggests the format holder is looking to optimise its ray tracing effects on #PS5 Sony Interactive Entertainment has filed a new patent that suggests the format holder is looking to optimise its ray tracing effects on #PS5

The PlayStation 5 Pro is expected to enhance its already powerful performance to provide 4K 60fps and running titles at 8K resolution in the PS5. However, since not every game supports the promised resolution, players must decide between the resolution and frame rate in those titles. The upcoming console can be expected to mitigate the choice and provide a mixture between the two.

3) Pricing

PS VORTEX (ボルテックス) @PS_Vortex My thoughts on why I’m buying PS5 Pro day one, if rumours are true-



-Native 4K at 60FPS+/-RT

-It’s an Optional upgrade like PS4 Pro

-Building a powerful PC, a hassle

-Will be the best, Tech-wise at the given price point

-Quality AAAs are coming regardless

-~$500, PS5 Slim ~$450 My thoughts on why I’m buying PS5 Pro day one, if rumours are true--Native 4K at 60FPS+/-RT-It’s an Optional upgrade like PS4 Pro-Building a powerful PC, a hassle-Will be the best, Tech-wise at the given price point-Quality AAAs are coming regardless-~$500, PS5 Slim ~$450 https://t.co/TfYQfyUqEf

The price has not yet been confirmed, but if Sony follows the same pricing scheme with the release of the PS4 Pro, it can be expected that the PS5 Pro will be priced somewhere around the price of the Disc version of the PS5, which is $499.

Sony has yet to confirm whether the PS5 Pro will feature a disc version or will only be available in the digital version. It is also unclear whether the compact version will be featured in an entirely new model like the PS4 Slim.

