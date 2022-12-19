4K TV vs 4K gaming monitor: Which is the better choice?

4K TVs are falling in price with every passing day. In comparison, 4K gaming monitors are still relatively expensive. With UHD becoming the market standard, gamers might be confused between these two options.

At first glance, TVs and monitors might look similar. Both perform the same function by providing a display output for a gaming rig. However, if users do a bit of research, they'll find that most TVs are cheaper than gaming monitors with the same screen size.

4K TVs may seem like a great option, but there are always caveats with television displays that buyers should be aware of. Let's go over the differences and why choosing a TV may be a bad idea.

Choosing a 4K TV as a gaming display can create several problems

Television displays are built to output the best-looking images out there. Since TVs are generally used to watch shows and movies, their color output is usually boosted to ensure an engaging experience.

However, this is not the case with a computer monitor. Most users need to look at monitors for long hours from a close distance. Because of this, they are built with eyecare technology and lower brightness levels to prevent damaging the eyes.

On the flip side, users generally look at TV displays from a distance and for shorter periods, so televisions rarely have technology such as blue light filters and eyecare built-in.

This is the major problem with using a 4K TV as your primary display. Users could find themselves dealing with visual fatigue and exhaustion within hours of using their computers. Many gamers have reported acute headaches after swapping an actual monitor for a TV.

Are TVs better for console gaming?

Many console gamers usually connect their devices to a television, and they could be affected by the medical issues mentioned above if they don't take some precautions first.

If the console is used as part of a desk setup, and gamers find themselves sitting up close, then it's best to avoid purchasing a TV as a gaming monitor. However, if the console is hooked up to a television in the living room, and gamers play from their couch, then a 4K TV should be fine.

What other advantages do 4K gaming monitors have over TVs?

Gaming monitors come with a plethora of features that televisions generally lack. This includes high refresh rate support, low response times, and support for technologies like AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync, among others.

These technologies improve the gaming experience by a considerable margin, and 4K TVs don't have much to offer in this regard. However, users should note that a monitor with such features will generally cost more than a television display.

Conclusion

At the end of the day, the answer boils down to how long you spend looking at the screen. If your average gaming session lasts anywhere between 30 minutes to an hour per day, a 4K TV can easily replace your gaming monitor.

However, if your gaming setup doubles as a home office, it's best to opt for a dedicated gaming monitor.

