Black Friday Sale 2022 (Thanksgiving): Best deals on 4K Smart TVs

Ever since its introduction, 4K resolution has slowly become the standard for one’s living room. This is because even though it was expensive at launch, its adoption rate has increased so much that prices have started to come down. More often than not, these are so attractive that it would be absurd to still get an FHD TV for your home.

In this list, we have taken a look at five attractive Black Friday Sale deals on 4K smart TVs, spread across various screen sizes and manufacturers.

Best 4K smart TV deals worth getting in this Black Friday Sale

1) Hisense 55" 4K UHD Smart Google TV - 55A6H (for $299.99 at Target)

Hailing from China, Hisense has taken the TV industry by storm and for good reason. They offer an incredible value proposition compared to mainstream players at the cost of some extra premium features and advanced display technology. That value is now even better during this Black Friday Sale.

Make no mistake, Hisense’s 55A6H is a great value deal at $299.99. It comes equipped with the industry standard HDR 10 and has a built-in chromecast as well. The TV is also compatible with modern-day consoles like Xbox Series X and Sony PlayStation 5, as it offers 60Hz refresh rate at 4K fidelity. There is also Bluetooth connectivity and support for DTS sound.

2) LG 55" Class 4K UHD Smart LED TV - 55UQ7570PUJ (for $349.99 at Target)

This LG product is another great offering in the 55" inch category. Equipped with the developer's WebOS, it also comes with a chip that enables 4K upscaling and AI sound.

One of the most unique features of this TV is the presence of the Filmmaker mode, which reduces the amount of post-processing done on modern shows and movies. This enables users to experience content as the filmmaker intended.

The TV comes equipped with Bluetooth and has a Game Optimizer mode as well. As for smart home compatibility, this offering from LG works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple Homekit as well. This is definitely a deal people should consider during the Black Friday Sale.

3) VIZIO 50" Class M6 Series 4K QLED Smart TV M50Q6-J01 (for $399.99 at Target)

Vizio’s M50Q6 is perhaps one of the few TVs in this price segment that has AMD’s FreeSync compatibility, which makes this an excellent choice for gamers who want to use it for their rigs. Don't let the gaming moniker fool you, though, as this model doesn’t miss out on all the necessary bells and whistles of a good 4K TV.

It features a voice-powered remote control and Dolby Atmos support, along with DTS: X. As for casting capabilities, Apple Airplay 2 and Chromecast are built-in. For connectivity, it offers three HDMI 2.1 ports and comes with a refresh rate of 60Hz.

Since it has a QLED panel, users can expect excellent color reproduction and deep blacks. This deal is worthy of consideration during this Black Friday Sale.

4) Samsung QN43Q60BAFXZA 43" QLED Quantum HDR 4K Smart TV (for $449 at Newegg)

One of the best panels on today’s list is Samsung’s 43 inch 4K TV. What makes this product comparatively more expensive is the display technology of QLED, which is accompanied with a local dimming feature called Supreme UHD Dimming.

This TV also supports multiple voice assistants. If video calling through a television is a necessity, then it is possible to do so with an external camera. The operating system on board is Tizen, which Samsung has developed based off of Linux. This enables the support of all modern streaming applications.

Finally, the presence of a motion accelerator smoothens action sequences in movies, thus dialing the experience to an 11.

Even though the model is a bit expensive compared to even 55" inch TVs, it is worth it thanks to an array of picture-enhancing technology. For those looking for an enthusiast-grade purchase, this 4K offering won’t disappoint this Black Friday Sale.

5) Samsung 70" Smart QLED 4K UHD TV QN70Q60B (for $929.99 at Target)

The 75" inch 4K QLED TV from Samsung is the most expensive and deserving of its price on this list. Thanks to the Black Friday Sale, its cost has dropped below $1000 to stand at $929.99. Measuring at 75" inches, it is perfect for anyone looking for cutting-edge tech for their expansive living room.

The picture quality of this TV is beyond incredible thanks to the 100 percent color volume in the cinema-standard DCI-P3 color gamut. This means that it is capable of producing colors that are extremely rich and life-like. Apart from this extraordinary feature, there is support for motion smoothness, multiple voice assistants, and 4K upscaling with Quantum HDR.

Enriching your living space with a beautiful ultra-high-resolution product used to be difficult and nigh unaffordable in the not-so-distant past. But as the technology has matured, bringing home a massive 4K TV has become a lot easier and more affordable, especially thanks to special prices during the Black Friday Sale.

