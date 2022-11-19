5 best graphics card deals during Black Friday Sale 2022

As Black Friday sale starts to go live, gamers across the globe are waiting with baited breath to get a graphics card that has eluded them for the past couple of years. The past few years have seen several supply chain issues due to the pandemic, and the inflated prices of these GPUs didn't help alleviate the problem either.

The 2022 Black Friday Sale looks set to change this scenario. A lot of graphics cards are finally available at MSRP or lower, and hence the upcoming period presents gamers with a chance to finally fulfill their dream of building a great gaming rig at affordable prices.

The following deals will come with an overview of how many FPS and what resolution one can expect from the respective GPUs. So, without further delay, here are the five best graphics card deals to pick up at this Black Friday Sale.

Note: The performance of these cards may vary depending on the specifications of individual setups. Thus, the opinions expressed by the writer are based on particular benchmarks.

Explore these graphics cards during the Black Friday Sale

1) AS Rock Radeon RX 6600 8GB DDR6 ($215.99 at Newegg)

The card, which launched to good reviews thanks to being cheaper compared to an RTX 3050 and still outperforming it, has become a steal at the current Black Friday sale pricing. The RX 6600 is more than capable of rendering most AAA titles like God of War and Cyberpunk at a mostly stable 50-60 FPS in High to Ultra settings at 1080p.

Fans who are still on the fence about an AMD card for the state of their drivers can rest assured that the manufacturer has improved the software and their stability significantly.

2) Gigabyte Eagle Radeon RX 6650 XT 8GB GDDR6 ($259.99 at Newegg)

The 6650 XT launched at $379 while competing with an RTX 3060 or even an RTX 3060 Ti. At the current price, the card offers incredible value for anyone looking at high-end 1080p gaming or even exploring medium settings based on 1440p resolution.

What’s even more incredible about the state of the GPU market is that this card is still cheaper than an RTX 3050 from Nvidia, and easily outperforms it not just in games, but in other 3D rendering benchmarks as well. A range of about 90-120 FPS at 1080p gaming should be easily achievable on this card, even at high settings.

3) Zotac RTX 3060 Ti Twin Edge 8GB GDDR6 ($379.99 at Newegg)

Even though it took a long time for the card to sell at a price point below its MSRP, the fact that the RTX 3060 Ti offers ray tracing at mid range makes it easy to recommend. As for performance, it can compete closely with a Radeon 6700 XT while offering better ray tracing performance.

Gamers who prioritize ray tracing and streaming over rasterization performance should grab this card during this Black Friday Sale. It is capable of running most AAA titles at 1080p at 120 FPS or 1440p at 60-90 FPS.

4) Gigabyte RX 6700XT Eagle 12GB GDDR6 ($419.99 at Newegg)

AMD’s last-gen offerings aren’t the best when it comes to ray tracing, but admittedly, neither are Nvidia's cards in this price range. This is why most users prefer to save money rather than splurge it on GPUs that are barely capable of acceptable framerates with ray tracing enabled.

While the RTX 3060 Ti offers similar or sometimes even better performance than the 6700 XT, it beats the AMD card in ray tracing peformance by a fair margin. It can easily run 1440p at 90 or higher FPS at high-to-ultra settings, and this alone makes it a deal not worth skipping during this Black Friday Sale.

5) MSI RTX 3080 12 GB ($799.99 at Newegg)

Finally, we have a 4K-capable card at MSRP. The hardware market has been so dismally bad that even the GPUs available at MSRP seem like a bargain. Anyone looking for an option that can run modern titles on 4K fidelity with a good ray tracing performance will not be disappointed by the RTX 3080.

It can easily provide 60-90 FPS for most AAA titles at 4K resolution. Turning ray tracing on, however, will result in somewhat reduced performance at the given resolution. Similarly specced AMD cards do offer similar rasterized performances but are not capable of 4K ray tracing quite as much as Nvidia cards.

The last three to four years have been testing times for gamers and professionals alike who depend on graphics cards for their needs. Hence, this is a good time for them to take advantage of these amazing Black Friday Sale deals to complete or upgrade their dream builds.

Poll : 0 votes