Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K vs Roku Streaming Stick 4K: Which is better?

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and the Roku Streaming Stick 4K are prime contenders for the best budget streaming stick option. Both services are competitive and offer up-to-date picture quality as well as a wide array of shows and movies.

Thus, when asked to make a final decision, users might be confused about which one to opt for. There are many fundamental flaws with both options — several of which are missed out in traditional advertising — that can help potential buyers choose the best device according to their needs.

With market demands in mind, we have put together this comprehensive guide that shines a light on every aspect of Amazon and Roku's streaming stick options.

A guide to choosing between the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and the Roky Streaming Stick 4K

Both Amazon and Roku have multiple options that target different market segments according to their budget.

Amazon has launched as many as four different Fire TV options, while Roku has two streaming sticks to choose from.

Pricing

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is priced at $50. Other options include a feature-laden Fire TV Stick 4K Max that costs $55, a traditional Fire TV Stick that offers FHD picture quality and is priced at $40, and an ultra-budget offering deemed the Fire TV Stick Lite.

Meanwhile, Roku does not have any 1080p FHD offerings. Its lower-end Streaming Stick 4K costs $50, and the flagship option, Streaming Stick 4K+, is priced at $70. However, other specific variants are available at select retailers.

Thus, users looking for a high-end streaming solution can opt for the Fire TV Stick Max. For just $5 more, it offers a bunch of extra specs.

Specs

Both Amazon and Roku offer competitive specs. Their streaming sticks are feature-laden and will not disappoint the average user.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Roku Streaming Stick 4K Roku Streaming Stick 4K+ Price $50 $55 $50 $70 Picture Quality 4K Ultra HD 4K Ultra HD,picture-in-picture 4K Ultra HD, HDR 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10+ Audio quality Dolby Atmos Dolby Atmos Dolby Atmos Dolby Atmos Storage 8 GB 8 GB 4 GB 4 GB Processor Quad-core 1.7 GHz CPU, 650 MHz GPU Quad-core 1.7 GHz CPU,750 MHz GPU Quad-core CPU Quad-core CPU On-board memory 1.5 GB 2 GB 1 GB 1 GB Connectivity features dual-band (2.4G+5G) WiFi,Bluetooth 5.0 MT7921LS WiFi 6,Bluetooth 5.0 dual-band (2.4G+5G) WiFi,Bluetooth 5.0 dual-band (2.4G+5G) WiFi,Bluetooth 5.0

As evident, Amazon's high-end offering packs better on-paper specs when pitched against the Roku Streaming Stick 4K and the 4K+. However, the on-paper specs of the Roku devices are enough for a streaming stick.

While the flagship Amazon offering can be smoother and faster, that does not make Roku a bad option.

Usability

Roku has fine-tuned the usability of its streaming sticks. The Roku remote has simplified voice control and navigation. This includes quick access buttons to popular streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, and Hulu. Thus, users can jump into any service of choice much faster than with Amazon sticks.

With two programmable buttons that allow users to access more services with a single click, Roku is a clear winner in the usability aspect.

The Roku Streaming Stick also allows performing a search faster than Amazon's UI. Roku gives a complete list of how much a show will cost from different streaming services. Users can also find a free version, if any, or which channel offers the cheapest prices.

Amazon's UI, although polished, may require some extra steps to get through.

Streaming Quality

Amazon's flagship offering packs competitive specs (Image via Amazon)

Amazon takes a clear lead ahead of the competition in terms of streaming quality. Although the Roku Streaming Stick 4K+, like the Fire TV Stick Max, offers Ultra HD streaming quality, Amazon offers stellar audio quality and better connectivity features. This eliminates buffering while improving immersion.

In addition, Amazon's streaming stick costs less than the high-end Roku variant.

Conclusion

Both Amazon and Roku offer competitive streaming sticks. However, both options have caveats. While Amazon offers better pricing and slightly better streaming quality, surfing shows can feel a bit clunky for some. Roku has polished its navigation controls, but the high-end stick is quite pricey.

Thus, at the end of the day, the final decision lies on what users prefer — snappy controls or better picture quality.

