Black Friday deal: How to get this 55" 4K UHD HDR Smart TV under $200

With Black Friday due to arrive in a few weeks, shopping enthusiasts have already started coming across intriguing offers on popular platforms. Discounts range widely across all kinds of commodities during this time of the year, making it the perfect chance to grab everything on one's wishlist.

Electronics is definitely the most popular category for Black Friday sales, with major retailers like Target, Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon offering exciting deals on mobile phones, laptops, gaming accessories, hardware, appliances, and more.

Walmart is presently offering scheduled discounts on feature-rich products as part of their Black Friday sale. One such fascinating deal involves a 55" 4K UHD HDR Smart TV from TCL (Roku) and its offer price is jaw-droppingly low at less than $200.

Here's how you can grab the 55" 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV from TCL at the lowest Black Friday price

Walmart has scheduled a sale for a best-featured, big-screen TCL Smart TV, which will be available at $188 on November 7. The list price of the said model (55S41) is around $500, which makes the aforementioned deal unavoidable.

To grab the deal, head to the Walmart website and log in using your credentials. The sale will begin at 7:00 pm ET on Walmart's official shopping website. Make sure to have your billing and shipping address saved before the sale starts to avoid any last-minute delays. As soon as the product is unlocked for purchases, add it to your cart and checkout. If you don't see the Buy button after the slated time, refresh the page.

Considering the price point, stocks are not expected to last long. Hence, make sure to save the date and time to avoid missing out on this sale. It should be noted that Walmart Plus members can access the sale price earlier, from 12:00 pm ET onwards.

Walmart Plus is a subscription service from the popular retail company and offers a multitude of benefits, including free delivery and shipping, extra savings on fuel, and a complimentary Paramount+ Essential subscription. One can either choose the $12.95/month plan or opt for the annual savings plan of $98/year.

As of now, Walmart has scheduled huge Black Friday sales on November 7, 14, and 21. Walmart Plus members can access the deals available on these days from 12:00 pm ET, while non-members will get their hands on the offers at 7:00 pm ET.

TCL is a leading manufacturer and seller of feature-rich television sets and other electronics. The aforementioned 55" Smart TV comes with many features that will satisfy any gamer or entertainment fan's high-end requirements. It supports stunning 4K visuals coupled with the power of HDR and Ultra-HD resolution.

The home screen on this Roku TV is easy to navigate, thanks to its user-friendly UI and a simplified remote that comes along with the television. You can also control the television through the Roku mobile app and even use voice commands. With regular software updates, you won't have to worry about an outdated UI on your TCL Roku Smart TV. Lastly, the product also features strong connectivity options, making it all the more worthwhile.

