5 best gaming mouse expected deals on Black Friday 2022 sale

Black Friday is one of the most anticipated sales events of the year, encouraging individuals to flock to the biggest online retailers for the biggest discounts on various commodities. The trend changes every year, with popular e-commerce platforms hosting sales way ahead of the due date to repel the competition.

While most categories attract ample attention during this time of the year, electronics like mobile phones, laptops, peripherals, secondary gadgets, consoles, and more seem to take the cake during Black Friday sales.

If you want to upgrade your gaming mouse or buy a spare one, the ongoing and upcoming sale events will help you grab one of the best at the lowest cost.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

Here are some of the best gaming mouse deals expected to appear in the Black Friday sale 2022

1) Logitech - PRO X SUPERLIGHT

Price without discount: $159.99

The Pro x Superlight is one of the best gaming mice created under Logitech's hood. It's super lightweight at under 63 grams, just like its name suggests, and is wireless, making it perfect for those who don't like the hassles of a cord. Designed for pro gamers, the Pro x Superlight features ultra-low click latency, a superior Hero 25k sensor, and a smooth glide for the best-blended experience.

The Pro x Superlight is a pricey choice for gaming mice. That said, the ongoing and upcoming Black Friday sales will make it easier to grab. Best Buy is currently offering the mouse at $109.99, which is a huge reduction over the original $159.99, as a part of its early Black Friday sale. Other retailers may also offer the mouse at a reduced price in the upcoming days.

2) Logitech - G502 HERO

Price without discount: $49.99, $149.99 (Wireless)

One of the most popular gaming mouse lines, the Logitech G502 Hero is a wondrous product for casual and pro gamers alike. Like the Pro x Superlight, the G502 hero also features the next-generation Hero 25K sensor, allowing accurate and fast tracking, which is essential in gaming. It also supports RGB lighting that syncs up with the games you play, alongside being hugely customizable with 11 programmable buttons.

The wired variant is affordable, but the wireless version also attracts many fans for obvious reasons. An ongoing sale at Best Buy is letting gamers grab the wireless Logitech G502 Hero at $89.99 and the wired one at $34.99, which may reduce further owing to Black Friday. Note that G502 can feel a bit heavy on your hands, standing at around 121 grams, which may not be suitable for FPS titles.

3) Razer Viper V2 Pro

Price without discount: $149.99

The Razer Viper V2 Pro is powered by an extremely accurate, precise, and customizable 30K optical sensor and is ultra-lightweight at around 58 grams, which encourages comfortable pro-gaming sessions. The Viper V2 Pro also features 3rd-gen Razer optical mouse switches, letting players enjoy cutting-edge precision.

The Viper V2 Pro is a wireless mouse with a humongous battery life of up to 80 hours. Amazon is offering the V2 Pro at a 15% discount as part of a general sale. The price may be reduced further in the next few days as Black Friday nears.

4) Cooler Master MM711

Price without discount: $62.99

Looking for the best lightweight option in the affordable section? Go for the Cooler Master MM711, which weighs less than 60 grams with the traditional honey-comb design and is adequately accurate and precise with its 16K DPI sensor. The lightweight and ambidextrous design makes the mouse incredibly comfortable and suitable for many consumers.

Amazon is presently offering the device for $23.99. Note that Amazon isn't hosting a Black Friday sale yet, and the aforementioned discount is not associated with an event. Other retailers may list a more discounted Cooler Master MM711 for their Black Friday sales in the upcoming days.

5) Corsair Ironclaw Wireless RGB

Price without discount: $79.99

Popular gaming accessory brand, Corsair, sells a near-perfect wireless gaming mouse, the Ironclaw Wireless RGB, which is lightweight and precise. Wireless mice are known to be notorious in terms of latency, and Corsair promises to have overcome it with an impressive sub-1-millisecond latency.

The battery life on this one is also decent, sitting at up to 50 hours if one chooses to compromise on the RGB aesthetic. The mouse is also pretty customizable, with 10 programmable buttons, up to 18,000 DPI that supports 1-DPI increments, a changeable polling rate, and three RGB zones. While Ironclaw Wireless is already available at a 13% discount on Amazon, the upcoming Black Friday sales may slash its price further.

