"Gamers, especially, evolve in terms of behavior": Roopak Krishnan, Regional Manager (South India) at Logitech, on G502 X and beyond

Logitech introduced the G502 X lineup on August 30. This refresh takes the legendary gaming mouse lineup and improves it in an attempt to modernize one of the best-selling mice of all time.

In our testing, we found G502 X to be extremely versatile. The company has put a lot into consideration. This created a capable mouse, however it still has its share of caveats.

Logitech is one of the few companies that employs gamers to create peripherals for its users. In a conversation with Sportskeeda's Arka Mukherjee, the Regional Manager (South India) at Logitech, Roopak Krishnan went over the design process, mentality, and goals of Logitech while working on the mouse.

Logitech on the past, present, and future of the G502 X icon

Q. What was the inspiration behind refreshing the G502 X lineup?

Krishnan: The G502 was launched sometime in 2014. Its iconic design started in 2014. And since it has become such a popular design and mouse among gamers, we have always tried to keep the iconic image the same way. We don't want to do a big refresh on the design part, but it should be contemporary with time as we pass by.

So, in 2014 we launched two models. In, we launched a wireless model called LIGHTSPEED. Millions of gamers are using it. They were anyway looking for a refresher. We thought this was the right time to launch it.

Logitech has developed a lot of technology over a period of time and we wanted to pass it over to consumers. The design is mostly similar and not much has changed. What you will possibly see from older to newer (generation) is that the buttons are placed much more ergonomically.

The design has remained almost the same. We did not want to change it in a very drastic way.

Q. Why was 2022 the best time to release the refresh? Which other year, according to you, would have been the best time to release the X variants?

Krishnan: So, the way it works for us is that, especially for an iconic mouse like G502, the timing is not whether it should be 2022 or before. Importantly, we have a lot of technology like LIGHTFORCE, which is a hybrid switch exclusive to the G502.

We have also made improvements to LIGHTSPEED, which is our gaming-grade ultra-low latency wireless technology. We had a lot of technology come in and we wanted to pass it on to consumers so that they can enjoy their game. That was the main inspiration.

So, deciding on which year we want to go, because possibly in the coming years such gaps may not be there. We may reduce the gap in introducing new product lines.

Q. The G502 X is a massive departure from the robust design of the original mouse and it focuses on a more minimalist and futuristic design. What was the motive behind this massive change in branding?

The Logitech G502 X mouse (Image via @India_Logitech / Twitter)

Krishnan: If you look at what we follow in our design philosophy, it is that we try to bring down the plastic component as much as possible. So, we create an exoskeleton. This kind of gives rigidity. But when you bring it in, the product has minimal plastic and maximum rigidity.

The idea was not to make it minimalist. The goal was to make it rigid and lightweight. Even the scroll wheel is lightweight. Because of the exoskeleton, the weight has come down from 123 grams to 89 grams. It is an engineering feat.

It is quite lightweight, very easy to move around and play for the gamers. They will not feel the additional weight or lag. This is because any weight reduction helps in playing the game better.

Q. Amongst the technological advancements introduced with the G502 X, which is your favorite?

Krishnan: I love the G502 X PLUS. Especially, being wireless and RGB makes me love it. The technologies that go in exist in all models. But the PLUS also comes with the LIGHTSPEED model that allows the same dongle to be paired with a gaming mouse as well as a keyboard. So, its my favorite choice.

Q. Considering everything new introduced with the G502 X, how does the company hint at the continuity of the long-running icon in the gaming mouse brand?

Krishnan: Gamers, especially, evolve in terms of behavior. Their needs also keep changing. Logitech’s engineering team mostly consists of gamers. Gamers are developing a mouse for gamers.

So, we keep listening to them. We try to understand their main points. We want to give them the future technologies that we will develop in the coming days and bring even better ideas as games evolve.

Q. What were the major problems the team ran into while designing the next entry in the G502 X series?

Krishnan: Developing a mouse was never a problem. But we will continue to challenge ourselves in what best we can deliver to our customers in the coming days. They took an internal challenge of how we can improve better on the current product which is already doing well.

Hence, we have a LIGHTSPEED Wireless variant. So, the question was how to make it even more pro-gaming grade. It is now 68% better than the older LIGHTSPEED.

We were looking at the current scenario. Climate change is a big thing. We ensured that we made a product that was sustainable. So, we removed the old plastic clamshell box and introduced real paper packaging. We ensured the usage of recycled plastic. This is thought of in all our gaming products. They are 100% carbon neutral.

Logitech ensured that the new iconic model has sustainability built into it.

Q. Going forward, what plans does Logitech G have in store to expand and maintain the G502 X’s icon?

Krishnan: By this time, I think gamers are maybe getting familiar with the G502 X. There are a lot of features we are bringing in, both from a design point of view and the LIGHTFORCE mechanical switches, or sustainability factor.

But something special that they (gamers) will like is that they have been using the G502 for years. I am sure they will love this upgrade, especially for the LIGHTFORCE switches.

Q. Logitech G currently is invested in creating devices for gamers and the esports community. How is the company striving to be a brand loved by gamers behind the scenes?

Krishnan: If we look at the legacy of Logitech G as a brand, we have been a pioneer in gaming for a long time. I have been with the company for 18 years, and the brand is even older than that. We are a global leader in gaming and consumer peripherals.

Our products are not only meant for pro-gamers. We have keyboards and mice for them as well as casual gamers or anyone who wants to engage in a very immersive experience.

To say what goes behind creating a brand is the consumer's love. The media has loved our brand, products, and the technologies that we bring in. This will keep evolving.

By nature, we are a design company. We have a big innovation background. All these things, put together, have made Logitech G the most gamer-loved brand.

Q. What, according to you, sets Logitech hardware apart from its competitors?

Krishnan: Many times when we are making products, it is the consumers who are in focus. If you take the competition into focus, it becomes a different story. That's what I have been saying earlier. Most of our products, especially gaming ones, are developed by gamers.

Now, if the product is developed by gamers, and the consumer is a focus, then everything is around the consumer: what they need, what technology, innovation, design elements.

That's why we may be pioneers in a lot of new technologies that we bring in like LIGHTFORCE hybrid switches which are very exclusive to Logitech G and LIGHTSPEED, which already have a 1000 Hz for a 1 ms report rate. But, now it is 68% faster.

So, all these things, when brought in, possibly make us a beloved brand. It's the consumer who is always in the focus, not the competition.

G502 X is Logitech's latest flagship gaming mouse offering. The company has reinvented what is possible through a mouse. The G502 X delivers a lot in terms of navigation options and packs features that will give gamers a competitive edge.

