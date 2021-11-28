Is the Logitech G502 Hero gaming mouse the best available option for its price?

A gaming mouse is one of the most important tools in any gaming arsenal due to its accuracy and functionality. While games can be played with an ordinary mouse, a gaming mouse can help elevate a player's competitiveness and comfort during those long, intense sessions.

Gone are the days when games used to be solely about having fun. As the esports scene continues to grow and gets increasingly competitive, attention has shifted to the peripherals. While it's important to have the latest CPU, GPU and RAM, not having decent peripherals can pose a considerable bottleneck.

Why a gaming mouse?

A gaming mouse, at its core, is just like an ordinary mouse but has features and quality-of-life touches that help improve a player's performance. The most important advantage that a gaming mouse provides is fast tracking. Nippy movements give a clear advantage to players over their counterparts who use slower peripherals.

A gaming mouse includes more buttons than an ordinary mouse, enabling players to map critical commands and macros. They are also more ergonomic, making them more comfortable to hold over long sessions in the same way a good gaming chair helps the rest of your body relax.

Aside from its added functionality, a gaming mouse adds form, by way of flashy designs and LED lights.

Logitech G502 Hero - the best gaming mouse a gamer can get for its price?

There are hundreds of options available in the peripherals market when a player wants to purchase a gaming mouse. The devices come in different specifications and brands, and range from very low to very high prices.

Once all the factors are taken into account, only a handful of gaming mice stand out. These options not only look good and perform better but offer great value for money, and the Logitech G502 Hero gaming mouse is one such example.

What is the Logitech G502 Hero gaming mouse?

logitech g502 hero gaming mouse (Image via RTINGS)

The Logitech G502 Hero is an upgrade to the original G502 gaming mouse introduced a few years back. While there have been a few tweaks made to the original design, the G502 Hero comes with an upgraded sensor with extremely high sensitivity. The upgraded variant also comes with better software configuration, which allows for a high degree of customization.

Logitech G502 Hero gaming mouse specifications

Color: Black/White

Sensor: 16000 DPI/25000 DPI (other variant)

Weight: 125g (can be increased up to 143g)

Connector: Wired (braided)

Internal Memory: Yes

Software Support: Yes (G Lightsync)

RGB: Yes

Logitech G502 Hero - Pros, cons and overall review

The biggest pro of the Logitech G502 Hero mouse is its superb sensor. It provides up to 16000 DPI in one variant and 25000 in the other. The Hero sensor also has more than 400+ IPS (inches per second), enabling the mouse to track very fast movements without any loss.

The G502 Hero mouse is well-built and has a stable base that works on either mouse pads or even surfaces like notebook covers.

11 programmable buttons make gaming very easy. A particular sniper button, where the thumb rests automatically, lowers the DPI to 200 to allow for precise scoping in shooter and battle royale games.

Coming to the cons, the radical design might not be to everyone's liking, especially those who prefer a smaller mouse or one with simpler lines.

Also, the RGB lighting could be a bit brighter in some of the lighter shades, and the color looks faded and lackluster.

Logitech G502 - Conclusion

As with any type of gaming tech, it's hard to claim any mouse as the best one because there are so many options. However, the Logitech G502 Hero comes pretty close to being the perfect gaming mouse.

There are very few problems that impact the functionality. And at under $55, the G502 gaming mouse offers tremendous value for money. It has been over three years since the Hero variant was launched, but it still ranks high in gamers' preferences.

