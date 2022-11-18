Create

5 best Gaming Monitor deals in Black Friday 2022 Sale

Multiple monitors are currently on sale (Image via Sportskeeda)
The best Black Friday deals have started pouring in. Major retailers have discounted products by double-digit margins. Now is the time to save hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars on the latest tech purchases.

High-end gaming monitors are a mega investment for some gamers. The latest and greatest UHD panels cost northwards $1,000. However, looking at stellar prices, this Black Friday could be the best time to pick up a high-quality display.

With multiple deals up for claim, spotting the best prices on gaming monitors can be a bit cumbersome. Thus, we have prepared this condensed cheat after sifting through multiple listings on dozens of retail sites.

A guide to securing the best gaming monitor deals this Black Friday sale

5) Samsung LC24F392FHNXZA 24-inch FHD 1800R curved monitor (was $149, now $109)

The Samsung LC24F392FHNXZA 24-inch FHD 1800R curved monitor (Image via Amazon)
The Samsung LC24F392FHNXZA is one of the cheapest curved displays money can buy. Its 60 Hz VA panel boasts FHD (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) resolution and a subtle 1800R curvature.

Traditionally, the monitor is priced at $149. It has been discounted to $109 in the ongoing Black Friday sale at Sam's Club. Gamers should note that the deal will expire on December 4.

4) Dell G2722HS 27-inch FHD 165 Hz IPS monitor (was $217, now $149)

The Dell G2722HS 27-inch FHD 165 Hz IPS monitor (Image via Amazon)
The Dell G2722HS might be among the best panels for competitive gamers. Its 27-inch IPS panel packs FHD (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) resolution, 165 Hz refresh rate, and 1 ms gray-to-gray response rate. It is also AMD FreeSync Premium certified.

While the monitor generally fares for $217, Amazon is offering it for a $149 bargain this Black Friday.

3) 28" Acer Nitro VG281K 4K 60 Hz monitor with AMD FreeSync(was $249, now $199)

The Acer Nitro VG281K 4K 60 Hz monitor (Image via Newegg)
The Acer Nitro VG281K is the perfect choice for most gamers. Its 28-inch display boasts UHD (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) resolution and a 60 Hz refresh rate with a high 1000:1 contrast ratio and AMD FreeSync support.

The display also packs DisplayHDR 400 and 90% DCI-P3 color gamut support. However, the monitor is best for casual gaming and productivity purposes.

While the monitor generally fares for $249, it is available for a $199 bargain on Newegg in the ongoing Black Friday sale.

2) LG 32" UltraGear 32GN600-B QHD 165 Hz HDR 10 monitor with AMD FreeSync (was $250, now $200)

The LG 32&quot; UltraGear 32GN600-B QHD 165 Hz HDR 10 monitor (Image via Walmart)
The LG 32" UltraGear 32GN600-B is a fantastic monitor for competitive gamers. Its QHD (2,560 x1,440) display sports a VA panel with QHD resolution (2,560 x 1,440 pixels) and 165 Hz refresh rate. Other features include AMD FreeSync Premium support.

The monitor's price hit an all-time low in the ongoing Black Friday sale. Walmart has slashed the monitor down to $200 from its traditional $250 tag.

1) Dell S2721DGF 27-inch QHD gaming monitor (was $329, now $269)

The Dell S2721DGF 27-inch gaming monitor (Image via Dell)
The Dell S2721DGF is a high-end gaming monitor from the Texas-based tech giant. It boasts a QHD (2,560 x 1,440 pixels) display and a 165 Hz refresh rate. The IPS panel has an ultra-low response time of 1 ms (gray-to-gray).

Other noteworthy features include AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and Nvidia G-Sync certification, a 1000:1 contrast ratio, DisplayHDR 400 support, and a 98% of DCI-P3 color gamut.

This astounding panel has been slashed to $269 on the official Dell website this Black Friday.

