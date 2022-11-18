5 best Gaming Monitor deals in Black Friday 2022 Sale

The best Black Friday deals have started pouring in. Major retailers have discounted products by double-digit margins. Now is the time to save hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars on the latest tech purchases.

High-end gaming monitors are a mega investment for some gamers. The latest and greatest UHD panels cost northwards $1,000. However, looking at stellar prices, this Black Friday could be the best time to pick up a high-quality display.

With multiple deals up for claim, spotting the best prices on gaming monitors can be a bit cumbersome. Thus, we have prepared this condensed cheat after sifting through multiple listings on dozens of retail sites.

A guide to securing the best gaming monitor deals this Black Friday sale

5) Samsung LC24F392FHNXZA 24-inch FHD 1800R curved monitor (was $149, now $109)

The Samsung LC24F392FHNXZA 24-inch FHD 1800R curved monitor (Image via Amazon)

The Samsung LC24F392FHNXZA is one of the cheapest curved displays money can buy. Its 60 Hz VA panel boasts FHD (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) resolution and a subtle 1800R curvature.

Traditionally, the monitor is priced at $149. It has been discounted to $109 in the ongoing Black Friday sale at Sam's Club. Gamers should note that the deal will expire on December 4.

4) Dell G2722HS 27-inch FHD 165 Hz IPS monitor (was $217, now $149)

The Dell G2722HS 27-inch FHD 165 Hz IPS monitor (Image via Amazon)

The Dell G2722HS might be among the best panels for competitive gamers. Its 27-inch IPS panel packs FHD (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) resolution, 165 Hz refresh rate, and 1 ms gray-to-gray response rate. It is also AMD FreeSync Premium certified.

While the monitor generally fares for $217, Amazon is offering it for a $149 bargain this Black Friday.

3) 28" Acer Nitro VG281K 4K 60 Hz monitor with AMD FreeSync(was $249, now $199)

The Acer Nitro VG281K 4K 60 Hz monitor (Image via Newegg)

The Acer Nitro VG281K is the perfect choice for most gamers. Its 28-inch display boasts UHD (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) resolution and a 60 Hz refresh rate with a high 1000:1 contrast ratio and AMD FreeSync support.

The display also packs DisplayHDR 400 and 90% DCI-P3 color gamut support. However, the monitor is best for casual gaming and productivity purposes.

While the monitor generally fares for $249, it is available for a $199 bargain on Newegg in the ongoing Black Friday sale.

2) LG 32" UltraGear 32GN600-B QHD 165 Hz HDR 10 monitor with AMD FreeSync (was $250, now $200)

The LG 32" UltraGear 32GN600-B QHD 165 Hz HDR 10 monitor (Image via Walmart)

The LG 32" UltraGear 32GN600-B is a fantastic monitor for competitive gamers. Its QHD (2,560 x1,440) display sports a VA panel with QHD resolution (2,560 x 1,440 pixels) and 165 Hz refresh rate. Other features include AMD FreeSync Premium support.

The monitor's price hit an all-time low in the ongoing Black Friday sale. Walmart has slashed the monitor down to $200 from its traditional $250 tag.

1) Dell S2721DGF 27-inch QHD gaming monitor (was $329, now $269)

The Dell S2721DGF 27-inch gaming monitor (Image via Dell)

The Dell S2721DGF is a high-end gaming monitor from the Texas-based tech giant. It boasts a QHD (2,560 x 1,440 pixels) display and a 165 Hz refresh rate. The IPS panel has an ultra-low response time of 1 ms (gray-to-gray).

Other noteworthy features include AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and Nvidia G-Sync certification, a 1000:1 contrast ratio, DisplayHDR 400 support, and a 98% of DCI-P3 color gamut.

This astounding panel has been slashed to $269 on the official Dell website this Black Friday.

