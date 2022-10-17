5 best GPUs to buy during Halloween Sale for 1440p gaming

1440p gaming involves about 78 percent more pixels than full HD, resulting in a significantly clearer and more detailed image. Currently, this is a major difference in the visual quality of modern games in the industry, where visuals are becoming rather close to real-life.

Naturally, upgrading to 1440p has a performance penalty, requiring more powerful gear than you would have needed to run 1080p. Therefore, we recommend that you take full advantage of the deals that retailers are sure to drop in the next few months.

With Halloween arriving later this month, it is one of the three biggest end-of-year sales, which is why most PC gamers hold off on their upgrades until this period. The month of October has always been wonderful for gamers and techies, with most retail giants revealing their best deals in the final three months of the year.

5 best GPUs to consider for 1440p gaming

The graphical powerhouse of every gaming PC is its graphics card. When it comes to 1440p gaming, a GPU is by far the most crucial piece of equipment. A higher resolution requires more graphical power, which is why it's crucial to pick a GPU that can support that resolution while still offering smooth frame rates in games.

If you're looking to update your PC and jump onto the 1440p gaming bandwagon, but aren't sure which GPU to choose, here are some good suggestions for you.

1) Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is a powerful GPU that bridges the gap between 1440p and 4K gaming. While it can handle certain games at 4K resolution, 1440p is where it really excels. The 3060 Ti does a great job of integrating ray tracing without significantly affecting performance now that it has been around for a generation. It is a fantastic graphics card and certainly more than what the majority of people looking to game at 1440p would ever require.

All things considered, the RTX 3060 Ti is outstanding for 1440p gaming, sure to make users shocked at how quick this card is at such a low cost. This GPU could easily equal the RTX 2080's performance, sometimes even outperforming it, even while playing games with higher graphical requirements.

2) AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT is a solid GPU that can provide excellent 1440p performance without using excessive power or heating up your system. While it is slightly more expensive than the RTX 3060 while boasting similar performance, it is more than capable of satisfying the demands of the majority of customers.

Once again, there might not be a cooler GPU available. If you push it, you won't experience thermal throttling or overheating. For this reason, it is not flawless and suffers when it comes to ray tracing. But for the majority of users, it is a great graphics card in 2022 for 1440p gaming, based on what it delivers and how much it costs.

3) AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT

The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT's hefty 12GB of GDDR6 RAM gives it plenty of space to adequately run all of the most demanding graphical features, and it is fast enough for 1440p gaming at 60fps+ without sacrificing performance.

Unfortunately, it does have a drawback. Unless Radeon Super Resolution, or FSR 1 or 2, is turned on in games that support it, AMD's GPU can only run ray-traced games at 1080p resolution. On the other hand, if you're using a contemporary Ryzen system that supports it, the Radeon RX 6700 XT may benefit from AMD's amazing Smart Access Memory feature to greatly improve performance.

4) Nvidia RTX 3070

The RTX 3070 is at the perfect pricing point for 1440p gaming, thanks to its performance. Since the majority of PC gamers still use 1080p monitors, the RTX 3070 provides an upgrade route to 1440p without the high cost and additional power consumption of an RTX 3080.

It's safe to say that as long as you're playing at 1440p or below, this card will offer you plenty of headroom for contemporary titles and beyond. The RTX 3070 is the more affordable choice if you're thinking about upgrading to 1440p in order to future-proof your system.

5) Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti

The RTX 3070 Ti's fundamental concept is rather straightforward. Nvidia uses the full 48 SM version of the GA104 GPU, which drives the RTX 3070 and RTX 3060 Ti, and marries it with GDDR6X.

In terms of picture quality and performance needs, 1440p gaming is certainly the sweet spot for the RTX 3070 Ti. Its overall performance is 9% quicker than the RTX 3070 and 13% slower than the RTX 3080, proving that bottlenecks are still present even with the increased memory bandwidth. Certain top-tier games, including Dirt 5, Horizon Forbidden West, and Assassin's Creed Valhalla, benefit more with this card.

