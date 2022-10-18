5 best GPUs to buy during Halloween sale for 4K gaming

The phrase "4K gaming" refers to playing games on a resolution of 3840 by 2160, which is four times that of typical 1080p fidelity. A strong gaming PC or console and a 4K display or TV are absolutely crucial to play at this visual quality level.

With the advent of more and more premium displays, 4K gaming is growing in popularity. When playing titles with a lot of graphical detail, such as first-person shooters or open-world games, high resolution offers a significantly crisper and more-detailed visual than 1080p gaming.

Naturally, upgrading to 4K fidelity has a performance cost, necessitating more powerful equipment than you would require to run 1080p. Therefore, it's important to fully capitalize on the discounts that dealers are certain to provide in the upcoming months.

One of the three greatest end-of-year sales, Halloween, is swiftly coming along with the scary season. The majority of PC gamers wait for the year-end deals to upgrade their rigs, and thus October is always a great month for players and techies.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

5 best GPUs to consider for 4K gaming

A GPU is by far the most important piece of hardware when playing 4K games. Higher resolution requires more graphic processing power, and it's therefore critical to choose a GPU that can handle that resolution while still delivering fluid framerates for your game.

If you want to upgrade your PC and join the 4K gaming trend but are unsure about which GPU to get, don't worry; here are some ideas to help you move more easily.

1) AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT ($450)

The RX 6700 XT has the same number of GPU cores as the RX 5700 XT from the previous generation, but its performance is up roughly 25% as a result of much faster clock rates and additional cache at 4K gaming.

The RX 6700 XT when tested at stock, on the reference card, reached clock rates of more than 2.5GHz while gaming. Models with factory overclocking can increase it closer to 2.7GHz while keeping the GPU safe. The RX 6700 XT is a little slower than the RTX 3070 but a little quicker than the RTX 3060, and its current price of about $450 is less than both of them.

2) AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT ($619)

With just a little performance gap from the RTX 3080, the AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT is a fiercely competitive card that is well worth considering for any PC gamer who have their sights set on 4K gaming.

In terms of throughput, AMD has an advantage because of their Infinity Cache, which significantly increases the card's "effective bandwidth." According to AMD, there is a 3.25x increase in bandwidth over the RX 6800 XT, or about 1,664GB/s. Despite the extremely different underlying technology, it means you're looking at identical performances in terms of gameplay.

3) Nvidia RTX 3080 ($704)

In terms of performance per dollar, the RTX 3080 is the greatest choice for high-end gaming PCs, at least for another short bit. It offers a significant generational performance improvement over RTX 20-series.

What truly strikes out is the improvement in ray-tracing performance. Earlier generations of ray-tracing-capable GPUs demanded such a significant framerate sacrifice that the majority of users avoided turning it on, but this generation has changed that.

4) Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti ($729)

For the most part, it's the best option to obtain a big performance improvement over the RTX 2080 Ti as Nvidia offers it as an upgrade for the card. However, an RTX 3080 may provide a sufficient improvement for some professional creative applications, and the AMD Radeon RX 6800 models are reasonable options.

The RTX 3080 Ti, as well as the RTX 3070 Ti and 3090, have another performance perk you won't find in the more mainstream RTX 3070 or any other lower-end cards Nvidia releases: GDDR6X memory.

This is in addition to the speed benefits conferred by the second-generation RT and third-generation Tensor cores introduced with the RTX 3000 series, such as new algorithms and instruction sets that make them significantly more efficient. All this makes it an indispensable option for 4K gaming

5) Nvidia RTX 3090 ($839)

The Maxwell Titan X and the RTX 3090 are comparable since the former has more cores and VRAM than the latter. In this instance, it has a monstrous 24GB of GDDR6X memory, 21% more CUDA cores than the RTX 3080, and more than twice as much VRAM overall. It also, of course, costs a colossal $1500.

Nvidia was keen to stress that players shouldn't anticipate something that would compete directly with the RTX 3090 in terms of cost per frame. This item is a no-compromise option for individuals who only want the best, like 4K gaming.

Nvidia said that they were taken aback by how strong the demand was for such a product in earlier incarnations. Both gamers and content producers were asking for it in search of the pinnacle of performance and those crucial bragging rights.

