AMD Ryzen 9 7900X vs Ryzen 9 5900X: Performance metrics, power consumption, and others compared

Leaked benchmarks are hinting at massive performance hauls with the Ryzen 9 7900X. The older Ryzen 9 5900X was seen trailing by a solid 30% in the recently revealed Geekbench 5 score, which was shared by leaker @BenchLeaks on Twitter.

The Ryzen 9 7900X chip is expected to hit the market on September 27. The all-new X670 and X670 Extreme motherboards will also debut on the same day. In contrast, the budget B650 and B650 Extreme offerings will be launched in a month from late October.

AMD was not joking about the performance gains of the Zen 4-based Ryzen 7900X

A Zen 4-based Ryzen chip (Image via AMD)

The Ryzen 9 5900X scored a respectable 1,669 points in Geekbench's single-core performance test. With regards to the multi-core performance test, the processor scored a competitive 13.946 points. These stats make the last-gen Ryzen 9 a very powerful processor for any heavy workload, ranging from gaming to content creation and rendering.

However, the upcoming Ryzen 9 7900X beat its last-gen counterpart by a huge margin and managed to score a whopping 2,167 points in the single-core Geekbench 5 performance test. In the multi-core performance test, this new chip managed to score 18,446 points.

This leaked data makes the upcoming 12-core chip almost 30% faster in single-core workloads and a massive 32% in multi-core performance tests, when compared to its previous model. These achievements are clearly in-line with the performance hauls the American chipmaker, AMD, claimed at the Ryzen 7000 reveal event.

The Ryzen 9 7900X's boosted performance will come at a hefty cost

An AMD Ryzen 7000 chip (Image via AMD)

However, it is worth noting that, despite the Ryzen 9 7900X and 5900X being priced similarly, users will have to dish out significantly more money to be able to enjoy the increased performance metrics of Zen 4.

The upcoming processors will only support DDR5 RAM and have completely dropped support for the last-gen DDR4 memory modules, unlike what Intel is doing with their 13th gen Raptor Lake processors. Since DDR5 memory is significantly costlier, with the cheapest 16 GB kits costing almost $80, potential buyers should be ready to spend more.

Additionally, leaks also suggest that the upcoming X670 and X670 Extreme motherboards will also be quite expensive in comparison to older AM4 offerings. The AM4 platform was in use for almost six years. Thus, the platform has several cost-effective offerings. Being fairly new, the X670 lineup still does not have numerous options to choose from.

Conclusion

Both Intel and AMD have engaged in healthy competition over the last year. Each company is coming up with technology that makes the other's offerings significantly less value for money.

To add to this, the companies are also designing chips that go significantly beyond their previous creations. The significant performance overhaul of the Zen 4-based Ryzen 9 7900X over its Ryzen 5000 series equivalent is a great example of this trend.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaked data. Facts and opinions might change after the product's launch.

